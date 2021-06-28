Taiwanese equity ETF inflows hit record high in May

<>

Taiwan-listed exchange-traded funds investing in domestic stocks posted their highest monthly net inflows on record in May, despite an increase in coronavirus cases and a slump in the domestic stock market in the middle of the month.

Interest in ETFs contrasted with the performance of Taiwan’s equity mutual funds, which saw their combined assets decline for the first time since October last year.

Even as Taiwan succumbed to its first major Covid-19 outbreak last month, local institutional and retail investors have crowded into domestic equity ETFs at a record pace, pushing the country’s total ETF assets to NT $ 1.82 billion ($ 65.5 billion).

Local equity ETFs posted net inflows of NT $ 61.3 billion last month, surpassing the previous high of NT $ 50.3 billion recorded in March of last year, according to Securities data. Investment Trust & Consulting Association (Sitca). The total assets under management of local equity ETFs reached NT $ 378.4 billion, which is also the highest on record.

“In volatile times like this, buying ETFs allows investors to react immediately to market changes because ETFs, compared to mutual funds, often have more liquidity,” said Donna Chen. , Founder and President of Taipei-based Keystone Intelligence.

“It can also be cheaper. In Taiwan, ETFs normally have sales charges well below the 1.6% level of mutual funds, ”Chen added.

The number of retail investors in local equity ETFs has increased by more than 50 percent since the end of last year to reach 1.64 million in May.

“Mutual funds and ETFs in Taiwan differ slightly when it comes to their most loyal clients. Younger people tend to prefer ETFs, while older investors like mutual funds, especially high income ones with monthly dividend payments, ”said an executive from Yuanta Securities Investment Trust.

The majority of new flows in May went to local equity ETFs, Taiwan’s oldest and largest ETF, the Yuanta / P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF, attracting the lion’s share of new capital.

The ETF attracted NT $ 36.03 billion in net inflows in May, accounting for 58.8% of total net inflows into local equity ETFs this month, according to Sitca data.

Institutional investors rushed to the proceeds to buy the stock market plunge in mid-May and take advantage of the upcoming dividend payout season in June and July, according to the Yuanta executive.

Unlike their ETF counterparts, Taiwan’s domestic equity mutual funds recorded modest net inflows of just NT $ 12.2 billion in May, while their asset size shrank for the first time since October. of last year due to the sharp fall in asset prices due to the market collapse.

The assets of these domestic equity funds fell from NT $ 8.06 billion to NT $ 330.3 billion in May, in stark contrast to months of massive growth averaging $ 14.5 billion NT per month for the past six months, according to Sitca data.

The sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in mid-May also prompted Taiwanese regulators to adopt emergency distance fund selling rules to encourage distributors to sell products through digital platforms, and urge managers at report initial public offerings for their new fund products and avoid further spread of the virus.

The emergency measures appear to have had more of an impact on mutual fund sales than on ETFs, as ETF investors tend to be younger and more digitally savvy, and therefore less dependent on the buying funds in person, as is the case with mutual funds.

