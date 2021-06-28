Business
Taiwanese equity ETF inflows hit record high in May
<>
Interested in ETFs?
Visit our ETF division for investor news and insights, market updates and analysis, and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs.
Taiwan-listed exchange-traded funds investing in domestic stocks posted their highest monthly net inflows on record in May, despite an increase in coronavirus cases and a slump in the domestic stock market in the middle of the month.
Interest in ETFs contrasted with the performance of Taiwan’s equity mutual funds, which saw their combined assets decline for the first time since October last year.
Even as Taiwan succumbed to its first major Covid-19 outbreak last month, local institutional and retail investors have crowded into domestic equity ETFs at a record pace, pushing the country’s total ETF assets to NT $ 1.82 billion ($ 65.5 billion).
Local equity ETFs posted net inflows of NT $ 61.3 billion last month, surpassing the previous high of NT $ 50.3 billion recorded in March of last year, according to Securities data. Investment Trust & Consulting Association (Sitca). The total assets under management of local equity ETFs reached NT $ 378.4 billion, which is also the highest on record.
<>
“In volatile times like this, buying ETFs allows investors to react immediately to market changes because ETFs, compared to mutual funds, often have more liquidity,” said Donna Chen. , Founder and President of Taipei-based Keystone Intelligence.
“It can also be cheaper. In Taiwan, ETFs normally have sales charges well below the 1.6% level of mutual funds, ”Chen added.
The number of retail investors in local equity ETFs has increased by more than 50 percent since the end of last year to reach 1.64 million in May.
“Mutual funds and ETFs in Taiwan differ slightly when it comes to their most loyal clients. Younger people tend to prefer ETFs, while older investors like mutual funds, especially high income ones with monthly dividend payments, ”said an executive from Yuanta Securities Investment Trust.
The majority of new flows in May went to local equity ETFs, Taiwan’s oldest and largest ETF, the Yuanta / P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF, attracting the lion’s share of new capital.
The ETF attracted NT $ 36.03 billion in net inflows in May, accounting for 58.8% of total net inflows into local equity ETFs this month, according to Sitca data.
Institutional investors rushed to the proceeds to buy the stock market plunge in mid-May and take advantage of the upcoming dividend payout season in June and July, according to the Yuanta executive.
Unlike their ETF counterparts, Taiwan’s domestic equity mutual funds recorded modest net inflows of just NT $ 12.2 billion in May, while their asset size shrank for the first time since October. of last year due to the sharp fall in asset prices due to the market collapse.
The assets of these domestic equity funds fell from NT $ 8.06 billion to NT $ 330.3 billion in May, in stark contrast to months of massive growth averaging $ 14.5 billion NT per month for the past six months, according to Sitca data.
The sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in mid-May also prompted Taiwanese regulators to adopt emergency distance fund selling rules to encourage distributors to sell products through digital platforms, and urge managers at report initial public offerings for their new fund products and avoid further spread of the virus.
The emergency measures appear to have had more of an impact on mutual fund sales than on ETFs, as ETF investors tend to be younger and more digitally savvy, and therefore less dependent on the buying funds in person, as is the case with mutual funds.
* Ignites Asia is a news service published by FT Specialist for professionals working in the asset management industry. It covers everything from new product launches to regulations and industry trends. Trials and subscriptions are available at ignitesasia.com.
<>
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]