Masks’ term in Pennsylvania set to end at midnight – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The universal mandate for Pennsylvania masks is lifted at 12:01 am Monday, but don’t throw away your masks.

It’s been over a year since Pennsylvanians started wearing face coverings and now they breathe the fresh air. All Pennsylvanians, vaccinated or not, are no longer required to wear a mask.

Many people have said they are ready to take off their masks and show off their smiles.

I think it’s about time. I think people are taking the precautions they need, and I think everyone is ready to get back to life as it was, said Tabitha Warman, who was enjoying the day with her family at Squirrel Hill.

But then again, many other people plan to continue to cover their nose and mouth in some places.

I will definitely still be wearing it in grocery stores and crowds at the moment and at airports to be safe, said Kieran Bell, who was with friends in Squirrel Hill.

I think it’s a bit early but I’m glad we can at least not have masks on the outside. It may be a bit early for the interior, said Bells friend Nadia Narnor.

Dr Brian Lamb of the Allegheny Health Network said if you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine in your arm, you should consider wearing a mask or getting the shot.

Just because the masks come off, if you are not protected, really that little extra layer of protection from anyone wearing masks is gone, and so that will put you at a slightly higher risk and we would like everyone to people are thinking about getting the vaccine in the next few weeks, Dr Lamb said.

Keep in mind that businesses and healthcare providers may still require the face covering, and the CDC requires it for public transportation.

Dr Lamb said you might also need a mask if COVID-19 becomes seasonal like the flu.

One thing we saw last year, we didn’t have a lot of flu or upper respiratory symptoms because people were wearing their masks. I think it might actually become fashionable for people to start wearing their masks during the flu and cold season which is usually our winter months and really maybe even for the COVID season, has said Dr Lamb.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports that about 75 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first dose and about 60 percent are fully immunized.

Allegheny County Executive Director Rich Fitzgerald said nearly 80% of Allegheny County residents have at least one injection. He said he was confident that the mask warrant would be lifted.

I feel very comfortable doing this. I actually hope more workplaces bring people back to work. I would love to see the downtown area with a lot more activity, Fitzgerald said.

The health service encourages unvaccinated people to wear a mask in public. Dr Lamb said unvaccinated people should especially wear a mask if they are in a large group or around someone who may be immunocompromised.