Heavy storm disrupts the morning session of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange





Beijing, June 28 (EFE) .- The Hong Kong stock exchange was forced to suspend its morning session on Monday after the city’s weather agency issued a black storm warning due to a severe storm, according to a press release published by the stock exchange. Hong Kong’s first, highest black warning of 2021 was issued at 8:20 a.m. and if extended, trading was to remain suspended for the afternoon session. However, the black warning was replaced with a red warning below 11:05 a.m., followed by an amber warning, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) confirmed that trading in its securities and derivatives markets would resume at 1:30 p.m. . The Hong Kong Observatory warned that heavy rains could cause flash floods and urged people to stay in and away from waterways. According to public broadcaster RTHK, more than 70 millimeters of rain were recorded in many places in the morning, with more than 150 millimeters on Hong Kong Island West, Lantau and Lamma. “The thunderstorm activities were quite active this morning, more than 3,000 cloud-to-ground lightning was recorded in Hong Kong,” senior science officer Lin Ping-wah said in the report, adding that heavy rains would still affect the territory for some time. . Vaccinations were also suspended, schools were closed and all court and tribunal hearings were adjourned, with court and tribunal offices and offices being closed after the black warning was issued, reported. EFE jt / pd / tw

