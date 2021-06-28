Voyager Innovation, owner of PayMaya, raises $ 167 million from KKR, Tencent and IFC to launch digital bank in the Philippines – TechCrunch





Voyager Innovations, the Manila-based owner of PayMaya, one of the most popular payments and financial services apps in the Philippines, today announced that it has raised $ 167 million in new funding to launch more financial services, including a digital bank. The increase includes $ 121 million in new funding and $ 46 million in funds already committed. Traveler ad by April 2020 that he had secured up to $ 120 million in investment commitments from PLDT, KKR, Tencent, International Finance Group (IFC) and IFC Emerging Asia Fund. The latest capital came from existing shareholders PLDT, one of the country’s largest telecommunications operators, KKR and Tencent, and new investors, including IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, managed by IFC AMC, a member of the World Bank Group ( another from the Voyagers investors). Total travelers collected since 2018 now stand at $ 452 million. Along with competitors GCash and Coins, PayMaya is one of the most popular super financial apps in the Philippines. Its services include a digital wallet, online remittances, bill payments, bank transfers, prepaid cards, and an e-commerce feature called PayMaya Mall that connects consumers to 350 merchants. In its funding announcement today, Voyager said it has applied for a digital banking license from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank of the Philippines. A representative for Voyager said the neobank would launch about six months after Voyager obtained its license. PayMaya has more than 250,000 digital finance access points of contact, such as convenience stores, where users can top up their accounts. Voyager says that’s seven times the number of ATMs and bank branches in the Philippines, making PayMaya more accessible than traditional banks, especially in remote or rural areas. According to the BSP, around 71% of Filipinos were unbanked in 2019. The BSP put financial inclusion goals he wants to achieve by 2023, including integrating 70% of Filipino adults into payment or transaction accounts, and converting 50% of total retail payments to digital form. PayMaya and Smart Padala from PayMaya, its remittance service, claim that the total number of registered users doubled in 18 months to reach 38 million in June 2021. This year, Voyager also began to expand PayMayas services with working capital loans for micro and medium enterprises through PayMaya Lending Corp and PayMaya Protect insurance policies for health coverage and devices.

