Dr. Reddys Labs Announces Commercial Launch of 2-DG Used in Treatment of Covid-19

Dr. Reddys Laboratories today announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), a drug developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Dr Reddys will supply to major public and private hospitals across India. In the first few weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals in metro and Tier 1 cities and then expand coverage to the rest of India.

The 2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddys has a purity of 99.5% and is marketed under the brand name 2DGTM. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been set at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to government institutions.

The 2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddys. 2-DG is an oral medicine. It can only be given on prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 as an adjunct to the existing standard of care.

Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of the Ministry of Defense (R&D) and Chairman of DRDO, said: We are delighted to have worked closely with our long-standing industrial partner, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad, to test 2-DG as a therapeutic application in the management of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has contributed to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with its derivative technologies. “

Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddys, said: 2-DG is another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio which already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely happy to partner with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “

