Disclosure under Chapter 9 Section 10 of

ORION COMPANY
STOCK MARKET PRESS RELEASE / ANNOUNCEMENT OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS
JUNE 28, 2021 at 08.45EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure under Section 10, Chapter 9 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orion Corporation received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act that the total number of Orion shares held directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on June 24. 2021 above five (5) per cent of the total shares of Orion Corporations.
Total Positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its Notifiable Funds:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
|% of shares and voting rights via financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in% (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer
|Resulting situation on the date of crossing or reaching the threshold
|5.00% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|0.07% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|5.07% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|141,134,278 shares
806,883,011 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.94% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|0.07% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|5.01% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
Details notified of the resulting situation on the date the threshold is crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class / type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (high school 9: 5)
|Indirect (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7)
|Direct (high school 9: 5)
|Indirect (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7)
|FI0009014377
|7,065,217 shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|5.00% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|POINT A SUB-TOTAL
|7,065,217 shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|5.00% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9: 6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Fiscal year / Conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Loaned securities
|N / A
|N / A
|Physical
|66,597 shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|0.04% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|CFD
|N / A
|N / A
|Cash
|35,285 shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|0.02% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|POINT B SUBTOTAL
|101,882 shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
|0.07% shares
Less than 5% of the voting rights
Orion Company
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli huotari
Senior Vice-President, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
Phone. +358 10426 2721
Editor:
Orion Company
Communication
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/fr
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a Finnish pharmaceutical company operating globally, a wellness builder. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is constantly developing new drugs and treatment methods. The main therapeutic areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary drugs. Orion’s net sales in 2020 were € 1,078 million and the company had approximately 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
