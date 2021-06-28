Asian markets drift after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell on Monday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors eagerly awaited manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea.
Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul have retreated. Trade in Hong Kong has been suspended due to a weather alert.
The Wall Street S&P 500 Index posted its biggest weekly gain in four months on Friday.
Investors were encouraged by the progress made in Washington on an infrastructure spending plan. Markets have recovered from the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it may start raising interest rates sooner than expected.
The S&P gain is generally indicative of improving sentiment, Mizuho Bank said in a report.
The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,
increased by less than 0.1% to 3,609.43 while the Nikkei 225 NIK,
in Tokyo lost 0.1% to 29,025.
The Kospi 180721,
in Seoul lost 0.2% to 3,296.77 while the ASX-S & P 500 XJO,
in Sydney was stable at 7,306.90. New Zealand and Jakarta also fell, while Singapore rose.
Investors are eagerly awaiting the monthly surveys of manufacturing activity in Japan, China and South Korea.
Production is recovering from last year’s slump, but faces processor chip shortages and other disruptions.
Markets have oscillated between optimism about the economic recovery supported by the deployment of coronavirus vaccines and unease that the Fed and other central banks may feel pressure to withdraw stimulus measures to curb the rise in the economy. ‘inflation.
The Fed, which says it believes price spikes in the United States are temporary, surprised traders by saying it could start raising rates by the end of 2023, earlier than the previous target of 2024 The markets collapsed but recovered most of their losses.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that a measure of inflation closely watched by the Fed rose 0.4% in May and was up 3.9% in the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s target of 2%.
Also on Friday, President Joe Biden and a group of senators agreed to a five-year, $ 973 billion plan for spending on roads, railways and ports.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 SPX,
increased 0.3% to 4,280.70. That gave the index a weekly gain of 2.7%, its biggest since February 5.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
gained 0.7% to 34,433.84 while the Nasdaq Composite COMP,
lost 0.1% to 14,360.39.
On the energy markets, the American benchmark CL.1 crude,
lost 2 cents to $ 74.01 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 75 cents to $ 74.05 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude BRN00,
the basis of international oil prices, lost 7 cents to $ 75.30 a barrel in London. It gained 62 cents the previous session at $ 76.18.
The dollar USDJPY,
fell to 110.69 yen from Friday 110.84 yen. The euro EURUSD,
declined to $ 1.1924 from $ 1.1932.