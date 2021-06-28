Business
KIMS debuts on stock exchange and posts 22% premium over issue price
MUMBAI: Shares of the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) debuted on Monday at a premium of 22% to their issue price.
On BSE, the share listed at Rs1,008.90 each, a premium of 22.3% over its issue price of Rs825. At the National Stock Exchange, the certificate had opened at Rs 1,009.
The initial public offering (IPO) of 2,144 crore rupees was opened for subscription from June 16 to 18 and received offers for 5,56,555,046 shares against 1,44 13,073 offered. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 5.26 times, that reserved for non-institutional investors received offers 1.89 times while the quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.89 times.
The price range has been set at Rs815-825.
The IPO included a new issue of shares valued at Rs200 crore and the remainder was an offer to sell up to 16 million shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH PTE, up to 3.88 shares lakh each by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni and Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital and up to 7.75 lakh actions by Rajyasri Bollineni.
The proceeds of the issue will be used to repay the debt.
“We like the fundamentals of KIMS because it has a unique business model with a pretty strong balance sheet. KIMS being the regional leader in the organ transplant specialty … in the state, it has posted strong EBIDTA margins. KIMS ‘successful strategy of acquiring land in advance and constructing buildings on its own to cut costs and acquire long-term, low-cost land to avoid high rental costs has helped to have the one of the lowest operating costs that illustrates the solid management of the company, ”Hem Securities said in a note.
The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and the treatments offered.
It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 3,064 beds, including more than 2,500 operational beds as of December 31.
