S’pore businessman Ng Yu Zhi, linked to alleged billion dollar fraud, accused of deceiving some notable lawyers, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Several notable names in the legal fraternity have reportedly been cheated by a Singaporean businessman who is allegedly involved in a billion dollar fraud scheme. Ng Yu Zhi, 34, director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to have prompted investors to invest at least $ 1 billion in nickel deals that never took place. Investors were promised variable returns averaging 15% over three months. Ng, who was arrested in February, had 18 counts against him of cheating, fraudulent trade and forgery. On Monday June 28, he was slapped on 13 other similar charges. He is accused of criminal breach of trust involving more than $ 200 million. The alleged victims named in the new charges include Temasek International General Counsel Pek Siok Lan, criminal lawyer Sunil Sudheesan and former Bar Chairman Thio Shen Yi. Ms. Pek was allegedly cheated by $ 5.5 million, Mr. Sunil by $ 1 million and Mr. Thio by $ 87,000. Mr. Sunil heads the penal department at the law firm Quahe Woo and Palmer. He is also President of the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore and a member of the Law Society Board. Mr. Thio is a founding partner of TSMP Law Corporation and was named Singapore Lawyer of the Year at the Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific Awards last year. Other notable names allegedly misled by Ng include investment professionals. Vickers Capital group chairman Finian Tan was allegedly defrauded of US $ 19.2 million (S $ 25.8 million) and Chuan Hup Holdings chief executive Terence Peh was allegedly defrauded of $ 3 million. Last month, at least four lawsuits were filed by investors seeking to claim some $ 50 million from Envy Global Trading and Ng. The business affairs department seized about $ 100 million in assets from him. None of Ng’s businesses are licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). MAS said it was informed in March that Envy Asset Management was claiming to apply for a license, although no application had been filed. Ng is released on $ 1.5 million bail. He must continue to wear an electronic badge and adhere to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. His bail would be the highest sum imposed since electronic surveillance was introduced as a condition of bail in 2018. He is expected to return to court on July 5 for a bail review.







