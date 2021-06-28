MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf stocks as IHC extends its rise





Investors watch screens displaying stock information on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on June 25, 2014. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi shares outperformed Gulf markets on Monday, led by a 9% rise in shares of conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC), which benefited from a listing of a subsidiary. The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) rose 1.2%, while International Holding (IHC.AD) rose 3.4%, after jumping 15% on Sunday. IHC shares are up about 170% this year. IHC, today Abu Dhabi’s most valued listed company, gained after the IPO of Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD), in which IHC has a 45% stake and which operates in the sectors health, construction and hospitality. Read more . Alpha Dhabi jumped more than 8%. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) also rose, adding 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 0.5% increase. in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE). Separately, Saudi Fransi Capital has initiated a book-building process for Tanmiah Food Co’s initial public offering, setting a price range of 59 riyals ($ 15.73) to 67 riyals per share, announced. Sunday the investment banking group. But Dubai’s main stock index (.DMFGI) fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% drop from leading developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU). Emaar lost part of the 1% gain achieved on Sunday after S&P Global raised its outlook from negative to stable. S&P attributed the revised outlook to better residential property dynamics in Dubai, with prices rising in some regions for the first time since 2015. The benchmark Qatari (.QSI) fell 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) falling 0.6% and Qatar Fuel Company (QFLS.QA) losing 1.3%. However, the index’s losses were limited by telecommunications company Ooredoo (ORDS.QA), which rose 1.3%. Ooredoo shares fell 3.8% on Sunday after a financial penalty of 3.5 million riyals ($ 950,000) was imposed for violating instructions issued by the authority. ($ 1 = 3.7501 rials) ($ 1 = 3.6977 Qatari rials) Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bangalore; Editing by Kevin Liffey Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

