Dodla Dairy makes a strong debut, with a premium of over 28%





Dodla Dairy IPO received offers for 38.80.64.950 shares against 85.07.569 shares offered.

Dodla Dairy, which recently completed its IPO, made a splash on national stock exchanges on Monday. Dodla Dairy shares began trading at 550 per share on the NSE National Stock Exchange and were up 122 or 28.50 per cent of the issue price of 428 each. On BSE, Dodla Dairy shares were listed on 528 each, up 100 or 23.36% above its IPO price. Dodla Dairy IPO, is worth 520 crore, has been purchased 45.61 times. Brokers said the investor could buy into Dodla Dairy’s IPO citing the company’s strong financial performance, reasonable valuations, robust business growth, growth potential and long-term outlook. of the national dairy industry. Dodla Dairy IPO received offers for 38.80.64.950 shares against 85.07.569 shares offered. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 84.88 times, Non-Institutional Investors 73.26 times and the Retail Investor (RII) segment was subscribed 11.33 times. High Dodla Dairy 156 crore from key investors before its IPO. Dodla Dairy’s IPO included a new issue of 50 crore and an offer to sell 1,09 85,444 shares. The share offering was in a price range of 421-428 per share. The company said it would use the proceeds of the issuance to pay off certain loans, fund the company’s capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. Dodla Dairy’s operations in India are mainly located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers of the offering. (With contributions from the agency)

