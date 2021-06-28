LTSE CEO on Opportunities After Twilio, Asana List

Twilio and Asana have signed up to double-list their shares on the Stock Exchange for the long term.

Led by technology investor Eric Ries, LTSE aims to promote long-term thinking among investors and issuers.

A “radical shift” around ESG investing is underway in the markets, Ries told Insider.

The Silicon Valley Stock Exchange landed its first listings.

Now the question is whether or not investors will buy into his long-term view of the US stock market.

The Long-Term Exchange revealed that Twilio and Asana plan to list their shares on its platform in addition to their current listings on the New York Stock Exchange. The news marks a critical milestone for the LTSE led by Eric Ries, as it seeks to redefine the way everyone from senior executives to large and small investors thinks about markets.

Born from Ries’ bestseller “The Lean Startup,” the exchange is designed to respond to the perceived emphasis by the US financial market on short-term gains, an issue that has long bothered CEOs like Warren. Buffett and Jamie Dimon. In the absence of registrations to date, LTSE has not been able to largely accomplish its mission. But Ries told Insider that Twilio and Asana’s rosters are representative of the “sea change” that is taking place in what worries investors today.

“A number of investors see this as the next generation of ESGs,” Ries said of the LTSE listing. “It’s not a reporting framework. It’s not just a commitment. It’s really a company that says, ‘We’re going to commit.'”

Climate change, board diversity, and other environmental, social and governance issues have recently gained new weight with large investors, having been viewed as niche issues for decades. In turn, the amount of assets invested sustainably in the United States has reached $ 17.1 trillion in early 2020, an increase of 42% compared to 2018, according to the American Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.

However, investors have run into a set of issues in the burgeoning sustainable investing landscape, including a lack of consistency in everything from how companies define ESG to divergences in rating systems. ESG.

LTSE believes it can bridge this gap for like-minded issuers and investors.

The startups exchange long-term rating standards, which covers issues such as diversity, the environment and even how companies’ executive compensation plans align with their future success, could help provide more consistency and accountability to investors, said Ries.

“People are finding it harder and harder to believe corporate propaganda,” Ries said. “We’re taking ESG out of the realm where you have to or you feel guilty for not doing it [and turn it] into something that has very tangible and real benefits. … It’s one way to gain the confidence of investors.

To what extent the role of the stock market in determining whether investors buy these names remains unclear.

For Jay Ritter, professor of finance at the University of Florida, investing is about the issuer, not the exchange. And while ESG has become a force in itself, Ritter is unsure whether companies need to be listed on a particular exchange like LTSE to benefit from the boom in sustainable investing.

“The long-term stock market is a solution looking for a problem,” Ritter said.

Nonetheless, the dual listing of Twilio and Asana shares on LTSE signals the growing credibility of its mission.

Company listings can be a fierce activity among the exchanges. Still, LTSE’s Ries focuses on educating issuers about the benefits of thinking about issues like long-term ESG, whether or not they choose to join its exchange.

“There is a generational change in the markets of which this is only the beginning,” said Ries. “When we look back, we’ll say this time was a real break from what was before and something that was much more of the 21st century.”