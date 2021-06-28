Asian stocks in calm waters





Asian stocks start cautiously Although Wall Street ended the week on a positive note, Asian equity markets are mostly slightly negative to start the week. Regional markets appear to be content to wait for a flood of Level 1 data at the end of the week, with Covid-19 restrictions in the region also weighing heavily. Growth trumped value on Friday after progress in US infrastructure plans and US banks’ success in Federal Reserve stress tests, leading the Dow Jones and S&P 500 to outperform. The S&P 500 has rose 0.33% while the Nasdaq ended almost unchanged, down just 0.06%. In contrast, the Down Jones rose 0.71%. In Asia, futures contracts on all three indices edged up 0.10%. Asian markets are mostly slightly lower. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi are down 0.10%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.05%, while the CSI 300 edged up 0.10%. With the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary this week, I expect China’s “national team” to be on the “smoothing” offer as stock market sentiment heads south. Bad weather canceled the morning session in Hong Kong, although it will reopen this afternoon. Regional markets are mixed to negative. Singapore climbed 0.13% on M&A negotiations and trade deals with the UK, while Taipei climbed 0.30%. Kuala Lumpur fell 1.10% as the national Covid-19 lockdown was extended again. The escalating virus situation is also weighing heavily on Jakarta and Bangkok, down 0.80% and 0.25% respectively. In Australia, escalating restrictions in New South Wales and the Northern Territories lower the ASX 200 by 0.15%, while the All Ordinaries are unchanged. The moderate start to the Asian week is expected to continue through the middle of the week, when the data schedule accelerates. The evolving virus situation in APAC will start to weigh on any gains if it gets worse and worse. Europe is in a different position on the virus and is likely to shrug its shoulders on Asia’s woes and post a modestly positive start to the week. This article is for general informational purposes only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not for everyone. You could lose all of your deposited funds. With over 30 years of experience in forex, from spot / margin trading and NDFs to options and currency futures, Jeffrey Halley is OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific, responsible for to provide timely and relevant macroeconomic analysis covering a wide range of asset classes. He previously worked with leading institutions such as Saxo Capital Markets, DynexCorp Currency Portfolio Management, IG, IFX, Fimat International Bank, HSBC and Barclays. A highly sought-after analyst, Jeffrey has appeared on a wide range of global news channels including Bloomberg, BBC, Reuters, CNBC, MSN, Sky TV, Channel News Asia as well as in leading print publications including the New York Times. and The Wall. Street Journal, among others. He was born in New Zealand and holds an MBA from Cass Business School.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos