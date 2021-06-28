Will the planned social scholarship help uplift those at the bottom of the pyramid? – The New Indian Express

On June 18, 2021, in an opinion, the capital markets regulator SEBI extended from June 20 to July 20 the deadline for filing public comments on suggestions produced by the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) working group, chaired by Ishaat Hussain, director of the SBI Foundation.

The idea of ​​a SSE setup for India was pioneered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his budget speech 2019-2020 to revive the economy by stimulating investments with social and environmental impact in India. She presented the prospect of creating an electronic fundraising platform for social enterprises and voluntary organizations to help them raise capital through debt, equity and mutual funds. The two main aspirations of the proposed SSE, which will fall under the SEBI regulatory framework, were to bring India’s capital markets closer to the masses and to achieve various social welfare goals related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion. .

In a 2015 Central Bureau of Investigation exercise, it was revealed that India has over 31 lakh of NGOs, more than double the number of schools in the country and 250 times the number of public hospitals, which amounts to a single NGO for 400 people. Small and medium-sized businesses will tap this huge market and unlock large pools of social capital, according to SEBI report and encourage blended finance structures, so that conventional capital can combine with social capital to address the pressing challenges of COVID-19.

A separate SSE segment will be created as part of the existing exchange. Only social enterprises (SEs) registered as non-profit organizations (NPOs) and for-profit social enterprises (FPE), with social intention and impact as primary objectives, will be eligible to participate. SSE will not only be a place for “listing” securities or other funding structures, but also a pre-defined process whereby the intention of social enterprises will be determined through three filters.

These filters are, first of all, that social enterprises must be engaged in at least one of the 15 major eligible activities which include the eradication of hunger, poverty, malnutrition and inequalities, the promotion of gender equality, education and better health care etc. Second, it should target underserved or less privileged segments of the population or regions and third, social enterprises should have at least 67 percent of their activities qualified as eligible activities for the target population.

the SEBI work report establishes various financing instruments such as zero coupon and zero principal bonds, mutual funds, social impact bonds, pay for success, venture capital funds for NPOs and issuance of shares and venture capital funds for FPEs. They seek to provide a broad option for those “donor investors” who invest for the purpose of bringing about positive social change.

The report also proposes to get by with the compulsory registration of Section 8 companies for the commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) within the framework of the Rules for modifying the CSR policy, 2020. This will allow companies to deploy CSR funding by connecting directly with social organizations. According to the SEBI Board of Directors, transactions between companies with excess CSR funds and companies with scarce CSR funds will be allowed to be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Also, the expenses incurred by these companies for SSE capacity building will be considered as CSR handouts by modifying Schedule VII of the Companies Act.

The report proposes to grant numerous tax advantages to the participants of the ESS to increase the amount of investments. It proposes to allow donors to claim 50% tax exemptions on their donations from all private NPOs and 100% tax exemptions on their donations from all government NPOs, listed on the ESS. He also suggests removing the 10% cap on income eligible for deduction under Article 80G and allow investments made in NPOs listed on SSE to be tax deductible.

Retail investors will be allowed to apply for a 100% tax exemption on their investments in SSE, the overall limit of which is Rs. 1 lakh. A 5-year tax holiday will be granted for FPE listed on the SSE after its first listing. Investors will be exempt from securities transaction tax for transactions made on the SSE and capital gains tax on capital gains accrued from the sale of securities.

The working group had suggested increasing the limit on raising capital through commercial activities from 20% to 50% for NPOs in order to make them more viable. Finally, he recommended allowing the income generated by the SSE to be fiscally detectable.

The importance of boosting CSR activities and creating a strong social sector is felt around the world, to deal with the aftermath of Corona. Although the idea of ​​the social stock exchange is not new, planning and implementing it in India is a daunting task. ESS were put in place less than two decades ago and are still in their early stages of development.

India should review existing ESS in the world, as in Canada, Brazil, and Singapore, The United Kingdom, South Africa etc. and draw significant lessons from their implications in civil society. Government efforts to attract more private actors by offering various incentives may be successful, but there is a need to further clarify what all can be included in “social enterprises” as mentioned in the report. It should also be clarified who will take responsibility for educating financially ignorant illiterate investors, which is crucial to launch SSE in India, and how it will be ensured that no private for-profit actor who prioritizes social benefits. the benefits will enter the social configuration in an unjustified way, among other things.

It is necessary to have an austere control mechanism and a comprehensive framework to assess the credentials provided by self-reported FPEs. The SSE offers promising prospects for the social sector reaching the bottom of the country’s citizens’ pyramid thanks to the mobilization of greater capital. The working committee made its suggestions in the context of the surge period we are living in, which calls for swift action to recover the Indian economy through a merger of conventional and social capital, which will prove beneficial for the country. country.

Somya Luthra is a lawyer based in New Delhi.