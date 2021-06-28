Nasdaq hosted 395 IPOs and 14 exchange transfers in the first half of 2021





7 of the 10 largest IPOs by the raised product listed on the Nasdaq 61% of all proceeds collected through Nasdaq-listed IPOs 187 billion dollars of market value transferred to the Nasdaq NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it hosted 395 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2021, raising a total of $ 103 billion, extending its leadership to 30 consecutive quarters. A total of 160 operating companies listed in the first six months of 2021, representing a 78% success rate in the US market. In addition to the IPOs, 14 companies have transferred their listing to the Nasdaq, including Honeywell. Additionally, history was written when the Nasdaq hosted Coinbase, the largest direct listing among all exchanges with a market cap of $ 65 billion. It has been a banner year for initial public offerings in the United States, with many milestones for the Nasdaq including hosting the largest direct listing in history and Honeywell, a Dow 30 company, said. Nelson Griggs, Chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. We are proud to offer companies more avenues to join public markets and reach investors, and continually improve existing methods and innovate through the development of IPOs, direct listings and PSPCs. In the first two quarters of 2021, Nasdaq-listed companies raised 61% of all IPO proceeds, including seven of the ten largest IPOs by product raised: Bumble (raised 2.2 billion), Applovin (raised $ 2 billion), Shoals Technologies (raised $ 1.9 billion), Playtika (raised $ 1.9 billion), Qualtrics (raised $ 1.6 billion), Oatly ( raised $ 1.4 billion) and TuSimple (raised $ 1.4 billion). HIGHLIGHTS OF NASDAQ US LISTINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021 Leader of the quotations market in the United States : The Nasdaq hosted 395 IPOs, raising $ 103 billion. Seven of the ten largest collected product IPOs listed on the Nasdaq, including the largest tech IPO, Bumble. The amount raised thanks to IPOs on the Nasdaq during the first half of 2021 was the highest on record.

America’s # 1 Stock Exchange for Health, Consumer, and Tech IPOs : The Nasdaq maintained its strong IPO track record in healthcare, consumer and tech, with success rates of 93%, 68% and 60%, respectively. The Nasdaq also continued to dominate the biotech and pharmaceutical lists, winning 98% of all IPOs.

More switches to the Nasdaq than any other U.S. exchange : Nasdaq hosted 14 switches in the first half of 2021, representing a combined market value of $ 187 billion, including Honeywell, a Dow 30 company. The total market value of all companies transferred to Nasdaq since 2005 has exceeded 2 Trillion dollars.

Help companies to join public markets via the PSPCs: The Nasdaq increased its influence in the SPAC market, hosting 67% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $ 59 billion. The Nasdaq also hosted 59% of all PSPC business combinations, including transfers during a SPAC business combination from SoFi and 23AndMe. About the Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services empowers clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us at LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or to www.nasdaq.com. The story continues -NDAQG- A video accompanying this announcement is available on https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d7ad058-0b5d-4c08-82cb-8cd7e083f7b0

