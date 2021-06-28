Tesla China: automaker hits another ‘bump in the road’ with huge recall





Almost every vehicle that electric car maker Elon Musk has built and sold in China since opening a Gigafactory in Shanghai are reminded on concerns about the cruise control system.

You’re here TSLA The problem, according to Chinese regulators, is that the system can be accidentally activated in some models, resulting in unintentional acceleration. The recall includes 35,665 imported Model 3 vehicles and 249,855 Model 3 and Y vehicles manufactured at the Shanghai plant, or nearly all locally manufactured cars thathas been sold in China since January 2020.

Tesla apologized for the recall over the weekend, adding in a statement that it “will strictly follow national regulations and continue to improve our safety protection.”

And the setback isn’t as damaging as a conventional recall, as it can be fixed with a software update that doesn’t require customers to return their cars, according to Tu Le, founder of the based consulting firm. in Beijing Sino Auto Insights.

“It’s just a patch,” he said. “Most [customers] probably won’t know anything about what happened to their car. “ Still, the scale of the problem is a “black eye” for Tesla, according to Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, who noted that the announcement comes after a series of controversies for the automaker. automobile. The company was recently the target of a protest at the country’s largest auto show in Shanghai by Tesla owners, who complained about problems with their cars. Regulators have also questioned the quality of Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model 3s, and the Chinese military has reported close scrutiny of the company. “Let’s be clear: this is not the news that the Bulls want to see because it exacerbates negative PR problems in China,” Ives wrote in a note to clients on Sunday. Musk predicted that the world’s largest auto market could also become Tesla’s most important. Need a “smoother road” China isn’t Tesla’s only concern. The company’s stock is down about 25% from last year’s high as it grapples with short sellers and concerns about its management team. But the series of debacles in China are not helping. At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the company’s booth was briefly besieged by protesters, with a woman climbing on top of a Tesla vehicle to claim her car had faulty brakes. The company initially angered customers with its response, which pledged to address concerns but “not to compromise with unreasonable demands.” After facing criticism, Tesla then apologized to “car owners” and vowed to “carry out strict self-examination and self-correction, while cooperating with the investigation of relevant government departments.” . This firestorm appeared to put a damper on the company’s sales, albeit briefly. In April, the electric car leader sold less than 26,000 vehicles in China, down 27% from March, according to figures released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Nio, NIO “The cumulative effects of the negative publicity have affected them,” Le said, noting that Tesla’s problems “without a doubt” have given its competitors an opening. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers such asXpeng (XPEV) , and Li Auto (AT) , for example, all reported an improvement in domestic sales during this period. Last month, however, Tesla’s sales picked up to more than 33,000 units, according to the CPCA. Ives said he believes the recall “is a bump in the road and does not derail Tesla China’s short-term or long-term bullish thesis.” “However, in the future, the road needs to be smoother when it comes to autopilot safety, otherwise the black cloud PR will continue,” he added. Tesla tried to appease Chinese authorities by responding to criticism. Last month, it announced that it had set up a new data center in mainland China to store all the data it collects on cars sold locally within the country’s borders, a step that came as the company wondered if its cars could ever be used for spying. Even Musk intervened, reassuring officials of “the company’s future in China.” But some analysts are calling on the company to do more. In his Sunday memo, Ives said it was the CEO and his team’s responsibility to make sure “these issues are in the rearview mirror.” Le also said the automaker should focus on creating greater goodwill in the country by doubling customer service and improving ties with authorities. “If I was hired by Tesla … the first thing I would do would be say, ‘[Let’s] try to poach someone from Volkswagen or GM who has the longest government relations team tenure in China, ”he said. CNN’s Beijing office and Philip Wang contributed to this report.

