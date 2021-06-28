Virgin Galactic, Carnival, United Rentals, Bitcoin: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





Futures meander near the flat line after Friday’s record close on Wall Street. Here’s what we were watching before the opening bell on Monday. Futures for the S&P 500, which closed Friday at its 31st all-time high of the year, fluctuated between moderate gains and losses. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.3%, indicating modest gains for tech stocks.

Bitcoin is having a good morning, up over 6%. Gold and oil both edged down. What is coming The Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for June is due 10:30 a.m. ET.

for June is due 10:30 a.m. ET. Earnings are due by LiveXLive Media LIVX 2.93% after closing. Market movers to watch out for CCL Carnival 2.44% stocks are down 1.6% before market. The cruise line said last week that its loss for the second quarter had narrowed, and the company’s chief executive said it was working to get its entire fleet back into service by next spring. Royal Caribbean RCL 2.59% also fell, by 1.1%.

Galactic Virgo SPCE 38.87% The booster rockets start up. Its shares rose more than 7% pre-market, building on a 39% gain on Friday after the company got the green light from U.S. officials to begin transporting fare-paying passengers to the edge of space. Virgin Galactics VSS Unity was released from its mothership, VMS Eve, en route to its first space flight after launching from Spaceport America, New Mexico on May 22, 2021.

Photo:



Reuters



Coinbase COIN Bitcoin wallet provider -2.34% Global was getting a boost from the cryptocurrency rise early on Monday. Coinbase shares gained 1.8%. Bitcoin miners were winning too, with Riot Blockchain RIOT -3.09% up 3.9% and Marathon Digital MARA -4.38% up 3.4%.

Boeing BA -0.87% stocks lost altitude, losing 1.3% before market. The Seattle Times reported this weekend that the FAA told the aircraft maker that an updated version of its 777 long-haul airliner was not ready for certification, and likely will not be. before the end of 2023.

United Rentals URI -1.21% slightly increased by 0.5% pre-market. UBS UBS 0.13% raised its rating and target price on the stock of equipment rental companies. Market facts The New York Stock Exchange on Friday recorded its largest trading volume in more than three months, with more than 7.6 billion shares changing hands.

Shares of Trade Desks jumped 16%, pushing up sharply among other so-called ad-tech players, after Google on Thursday announced plans to delay its phase-out of third-party tracking cookies. Card of the day Broad market performance indicators come together in ways few on Wall Street have ever seen, hiding volatility beneath the surface. Must read since you went to bed Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

