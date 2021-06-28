Recall of frozen shrimp because they may be contaminated with salmonella, six sick





Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled cooked, peeled, deveined frozen shrimp sold in various unit sizes as they may be contaminated with salmonella, United States Food and Drug Administration mentionned. According to the FDA, to date there have been six reports of Salmonella-related illnesses associated with these distributions of cooked shrimp. The shrimp was distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021 under the brands Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, 365 and Meijer. According to the FDA, the body of salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often have fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can cause the body to enter the bloodstream and produce more serious illnesses such as arterial infections (ie. The FDA said: The potential for contamination was identified by the FDA based on its previous testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that contained Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroy this prior non-compliant shipment. The company has taken preventative measures to eliminate the potential for future contamination. All of the recalled cooked and frozen shrimp have expiration dates of 2022. Censea, peeled, deveined, tailless, 2 lbs, codes 140313D, 140314D, 140315D and 140316D, expiration dates May 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022.

Seafood chicken, peeled, deveined, tail with cocktail sauce, 16 ounces, codes 91AS / 02UN / 216 and 91AS / 03UN / 217, expiration dates May 1 and 2, 2022.

Honest Catch, peeled, deveined, tail on, 1 pound, code 3150-GFF, expiration date November 9, 2022.

CWNO, peeled, deveined, tail, 7 lbs, codes 91AS / 06UN / 220D, 91AS / 07UN / 221C, 91AS / 23HN / 206B and 91AS / 24HN / 207, expiration dates January 23 and 24, February 6 and 7, all in 2022.

Hannaford, peeled, deveined, tail on, 1 pound, codes AVF 30920 EF and AVF 31020 EF, expiration dates 25 and 26 October 2022.

Waterfront Bistro, peeled, deveined, tail on, 16 ounces, codes 20305 and 20306, expiration dates Oct 30 and 31, 2022.

Acres opened, peeled, deveined, tail on, 1 pound, codes 02572030711 and 02572030811, expiration dates 2 and 3 November 2022.

365, peeled, deveined, tail on, 2 pounds, codes 91AS / 29HN / 212B and 91AS / 30HN / 213, expiration dates April 29 and 30, 2022.

Meijer, peeled, deveined, tail, 1 pound, codes 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737 and 31020 50737, expiration dates 22-23 Oct, 27-28 Oct. , 30-31 Oct, 3-4 Nov 2022. People who purchased the shrimp can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, call Avanti Frozen Foods on +914023310260 or +914023310261, weekdays.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos