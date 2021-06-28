Canadian Solar subsidiary CSI Solar submits application documents for an initial public offering on the Chinese market STAR

GUELPH, ON, June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (“CSI Solar”) submitted the application documents for its possible initial public offering (“IPO”) and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (the “STAR” market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The documents have been received by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In july 2020, Canadian Solar has announced its intention to list on the stock exchange the shares of its subsidiary CSI Solar, formerly mainly Module and System Solutions and the company China Energy, the from China stock Exchange. The Company has chosen the STAR market for listing because it is intended to support technological and innovative companies in China.

According to the relevant initial public offering documents of CSI Solar, it plans to issue up to 541,058,824 shares, excluding shares that may be issued upon exercise of an over-allotment option, which will represent not less than 15% of its total share capital after the IPO. Currently, Canadian Solar owns approximately 80% of the shares of CSI Solar, which includes approximately 5% of the shares issued under the CSI Solar Employee Share Purchase Plan (“ESOP”) which will be effective immediately thereafter. completion of the IPO. Immediately after the IPO and giving effect to the transfer of ownership of the ESOP shares and the dilutive effect of the newly issued shares for the IPO, Canadian Solar expects to own approximately 64% of the shares of CSI Solar.

The proceeds of the offering, which is subject to the actual size and price of the offering, will be used to strengthen the leadership position of CSI Solar and the Company by investing in capacity expansion across the chain. of solar value, research and development, and additional work capital for CSI Solar.

The completion of the proposed IPO of CSI Solar is subject to the review process by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the registration process by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. CSI Solar’s IPO prospectus is publicly available on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website, available at http://kcb.sse.com.cn/.

The Company’s ability to successfully complete the listing of shares of CSI Solar, timing, actual size and price of the offering depend on various factors including, but not limited to, market conditions. capital in China and globally, the regulatory environment for listed securities, the Company’s financial performance and its ability to meet listing requirements in China.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world’s largest solar and renewable energy technology companies. It is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic solar modules, a supplier of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and a developer of large-scale solar energy and battery storage projects with a geographically diverse pipeline at various stages. of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 55 GW of premium quality solar PV modules to customers around the world. Likewise, since entering the solar project development sector in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected more than 5.7 GWp in more than 20 countries around the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, nearly 6 GWp of projects under construction or in progress (late-stage) and an additional 15 GWp of pipeline projects (mid-to-early stage). In addition, Canadian Solar has 1.2 GWh of battery storage projects under construction and nearly 17 GWh of battery storage projects on hold or in pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For more information on the company, follow Canadian Solar onLinkedInor visitwww.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to the use of the products, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as “believes”, “expects”, “Anticipates”, “” intentions “,” estimates “, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the business. solar industry; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; government support for solar energy deployment; future available supplies of high purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of these products in the supply chain; changes in demand from major customers; changes in demand for commodities major markets such as Japan, United States, India, China and Brazil; changes in customer ordering patterns; changes in the product line; capacity of use; level of competition; pressure on prices and fall in average selling prices; delays in the introduction of new products; delays in the approval process for large-scale projects; delays in the construction of large-scale projects; delays in completing project sales; delays in the qualification process to register subsidiary CSI Solar in the PRC; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with characteristics requested by customers; shortage of materials or capacity requirements; availability of funding; fluctuations in exchange rates; litigation and other risks as described in documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 19, 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

