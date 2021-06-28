China opens another new mega airport in Chengdu city





China’s newest mega-airport opened in Chengdu over the weekend. Chengdu Tianfu Airport saw Sichuan Airlines’ inaugural flights first, followed by other carriers, including China Eastern. The airport is capable of handling 60 million passengers and is expected to double its capacity over the next decade. A third city opens a second airport The strong growth in demand for air travel in China has led to the opening of a number of huge mega-airports in recent years. Shanghai was the first city to launch a second airport for additional capacity some 20 years ago, with Pudong now handling over 75 million passengers per year (compared to 2019 figures). Its continued expansion has earned it a current capacity of 80 million passengers per year, placing it in one of the 10 largest airports in the world. More recently, Beijing’s huge starfish-shaped Daxing Airport opened in 2019, which is expected to be able to accommodate 75 million passengers. It brings welcome relief to the oversubscribed Beijing Airport (PEK), which carried more than 100 million passengers in 2019. Today, a third Chinese city opened its second airport, with Chengdu Tianfu Airport making its first flights yesterday. The former Chengdu Shuangliu Airport was the country’s fourth busiest airport in 2019, handling more than 55 million passengers – five million more than the airport was designed to handle. Inaugural flights operate The new Tianfu Airport will provide a welcome alternative gateway for domestic and international passengers. Home to the giant pandas, Sichuan province is a popular tourist destination for both Chinese and overseas visitors, although, for now, the airport will primarily serve the former as China remains largely closed to foreigners. external visitors. The new airport was built for capacity, with three runways and two terminals. Its capacity is set at 60 million passengers per year right now, but it doesn’t stop there. By 2035, the airport will add three more runways, doubling its capacity to 120 million passengers. To cope with this increase, the terminals will grow from their current size of 710,000 square meters to 1.4 million square meters. The inaugural flight was operated by Sichuan Airlines, to Beijing (PEK) under flight number 3U8001. It took off with an Airbus A350-900 yesterday at 11:10 am, landing two hours and 22 minutes later. It was closely followed by flights from Beijing Airlines (operated by Air China) and China Eastern. Lucky Air, Chengdu Airlines and Spring Airlines are expected to join these operators in the coming days. Stay informed:Register nowfor our daily and weekly aviation news summaries. More than 150 new airports on the way China’s aviation ambitions will soon see many more airports like this open. By 2035, the country aims to have up to 400 airports in service, a big jump from the 241 currently in operation. Up to 30 of them are expected to be added by 2025. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) set out its ambitions in its 14th five-year plan (2021-2025), according to CAAC official Zhang Qing at a press conference in March. He says such an aviation infrastructure can help fuel China’s dual traffic development, allowing domestic and foreign markets to strengthen each other.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos