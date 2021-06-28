Canadian Solar and Jinko units seek IPOs on Chinese market STAR





June 28 (Renewables Now) – Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) today announced that the subsidiaries of each of them have separately applied for membership on the Innovation Council Shanghai Stock Exchange Sci-Tech, also known as the STAR Marketplace. The two solar module makers revealed their intentions to pursue an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for their respective units at various times last year. Canadian Solar made its first announcement in July 2020 after a special committee of independent directors concluded a review of available strategic alternatives. He said, however, that it was not yet determined whether the IPO would be on the STAR market or the ChiNext market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company has now chosen to list its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co Ltd on the STAR Market because it is intended to support technological and innovative companies in China. CSI Solar will issue up to 541 million shares, without taking into account the over-allotment option. This will represent no less than 15% of the company’s total share capital after the IPO. Currently, Canadian Solar has an approximate 80% stake in CSI Solar and this stake is expected to drop to 64% following the IPO. CSI Solar, comprised of Canadian Solar’s module and system solutions and China Energy business, will use IPO proceeds to expand solar value chain capacity, research and development activities (R&D) and additional working capital. On the other hand, JinkoSolar made its IPO plans known in September 2020, claiming that its main operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co Ltd, also known as Jiangxi Jinko, is aiming for a listing in the next three years. It has now been revealed that Jiangxi Jinko is making an offer for between 10% and 25% of its total share capital at closing. Assuming 2.67 million shares are issued, JinkoSolar’s current 73.28% stake in the unit will drop to 54.96%. Jiangxi Jinko intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to support the construction of production lines in Haining for 7.5 GW of cells and 5 GW of modules, as well as an R&D center there. low. The total cost of building the production lines is estimated at CNY 5.6 billion (USD 867 million / EUR 727 million) of which CNY 4 billion is expected to come from listing. The R&D site, in turn, will require an investment of around CNY 749.8 million, including CNY 500 million from the IPO. Jiangxi Jinko also hopes to set aside CNY 1.5 billion for additional working capital. Completion of the two IPOs is subject to the review process by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the registration process by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the two peers said. (CNY 1.0 = USD 0.155 / EUR 0.130)







