S. Korea Krafton’s $ 5 billion IPO could be delayed by up to fifteen days – sources





Players are pictured as they attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany on July 26, 2018. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) – South Korean game developer Krafton Inc (259960.KS) on Monday announced it would resubmit a request for a $ 5 billion nationwide listing after the financial regulator raised concerns questions about the application, which sources said would delay its registration. “Krafton plans to revise our IPO registration statement in response to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) request,” the company told Reuters in a text message. The delay in the initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be the largest on record in South Korea, could be up to two weeks due to regulatory scrutiny, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The developer of the hit game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to be listed on the Korean Stock Exchange in mid-July. The regulator was reviewing the company’s registration documents but had not identified any major issues, one of the people said. In his post, Krafton declined to comment on the delay in the IPO. The two sources could not be named because the information has not yet been made public. Krafton said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the FSS asked the company to resubmit the IPO registration statement because it considers the company’s file to fall into one of three possible categories: not having had an appropriate format; contained false information or an omission of material facts; or included unclear statements that could undermine the reasonable judgment of investors or lead to serious misunderstandings. If the company does not submit the revised registration statement within three months, the previously submitted statement will be considered withdrawn, in accordance with local regulations. Krafton had lobbied its IPO, met with investors over the past fortnight and was due to hold further briefings this week before the deal was delayed, one of the people said. Krafton said in a regulatory filing on June 16 that it plans to offer 10 million shares, or 7 million new shares and 3 million existing shares, with an indicative range of 458,000 to 557,000 won per action. Read more The IPO reportedly valued the company at around $ 30.9 billion. At over $ 5 billion, Krafton would become South Korea’s largest IPO since Samsung Life Insurance’s 2010 float of 4.9 trillion won ($ 4.4 billion), according to exchange data . Krafton’s second largest shareholder is Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), which owns 15.35% of the company through an investment vehicle, according to IPO documents. Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

