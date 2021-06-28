Janus Henderson to offer five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds

DENVER – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE / ASX: JHG) today announced that it has filed a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for five sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in United States

Janus Henderson plans to offer three equity ETFs and two fixed income ETFs, including US Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX), International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS), Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO), the Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD) and the Impact Bond ETF (JIB).

The new ETFs will be actively managed by four investment teams on three continents, including portfolio managers Hamish Chamberlayne, CFA; Aaron Scully, CFA; Daniel Sullivan, Darko Kuzmanovic, Tal Lomnitzer, CFA; Tim Gerrard, Brad Smith; Michael Keough; Nick Childs, CFA; and Greg Wilensky, CFA.

Consumer demand for ETFs and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment opportunities is growing rapidly. With his new ETFs, Janus Henderson hopes to offer investors additional options to build portfolios around sustainable investments in a profitable and flexible way.

Janus Henderson has 30 years of experience in sustainable investing and we are committed to broadening and expanding our product offering to meet the needs of our customers. These new ETFs will allow us to build on a strong tradition of sustainable investing and meet the growing demand for ESG investment opportunities, said Dick Weil, CEO of Janus Henderson.

If all approvals are granted, funds are expected to be launched on or around September 9, 2021.

