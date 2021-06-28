America’s first cruise ship sets sail after 15 months





June 28, 2021 – The Royal Caribbeans Celebrity Edge departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, becoming the first cruise ship to sail with guests from a U.S. port in over 15 months. The ship carries more than 1,100 passengers and 800 crew on a seven-night Caribbean cruise, with stops in Cozumel, Mexico and the Bahamas. It’s an emotional day for me, said Richard Fain, CEO and President of Royal Caribbean Group, at a press conference in Port Everglades. Coming on board for the first time in 15 months, I was proud, he said. Seeing the men and women on the ship, as I have been told, is like coming home. The ship is sailing at 36% of its 3,000-guest capacity to enable social distancing, according to at CNBC. Crew members are 100% vaccinated and guests are 98% vaccinated, with the exception of two adults and 24 children under the age of 16. The ship also has a larger medical unit with two doctors, three nurses and additional intensive care unit beds with ventilators, CNBC reported. Fain said some positive COVID-19 tests will still occur when the cruise industry returns to normal, but added that anyone who tests positive will be able to safely self-isolate. Additionally, those who are not vaccinated are required to undergo testing, wear masks, and eat in designated areas in the ship’s common areas. Basically everyone is vaccinated, Fain said. Our passengers say it’s so liberating. Saturday’s launch marks a milestone for the cruise industry in the United States. The CDC had lifted its navigation ban order in October 2020 and created a conditional navigation order for the resumption of cruises. This order included extensive testing, weekly test reports for crew members, and legal agreements with the ports and local health authorities where the ships would go. Cruise lines also had to perform COVID-19 protocol testing or prove that at least 95% of crew and passengers were vaccinated. Under a new Florida law, however, businesses have been prevented from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination, the Miami Herald. reported.







