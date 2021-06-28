Kyndryl, which takes its name from “kyn” and “dryl” and was chosen to guide the spin-off company’s goal of advancing human progress, together, is likely to include IBM’s employees and operations in the triangle.

The company’s headquarters will be in New York City, according to an earlier report from WRAL TechWire.

The decision to base our corporate team in one of the world’s most dynamic and global urban centers underscores our commitment to the economic health of cities, said Martin Schroeter, CEO of Kyndryl, in an announcement in April.

According to IBM, in April 2021, Kyndryl would have some 90,000 employees and would launch with a customer base comprising 75 Fortune 100 companies.

IBM employs thousands of people across North Carolina, operates one of its largest campuses at RTP, and owns Raleigh-based Red Hat.