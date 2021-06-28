Sugar stocks on a roll on an improved outlook; Shree Renuka zooms in to 127% in June





Shares of sugar companies were on a roll on Monday, with most stocks trading at their multi-year highs thanks to a 20% rise on stock exchanges, on an improved outlook. Corporate stocks have trended higher since the government imposed a 20 percent ethanol blend in fuel by 2025 against the current blend of 7.79 percent. In light of this, the sugar companies are seeing a huge and untapped demand for ethanol for the blending program, which may benefit the industry in the future. Ponni Sugars (Erode) (Rs 317.50) and Uttam Sugar Mills (Rs 260.85) were stuck in the top 20 percent circuit band on BSE. Kesar Enterprises, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Andhra Sugars, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and DCM Shriram Industries, by contrast, rose 14 to 18 percent on BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.20% to 52,819 points at 2:30 p.m. In total, eight stocks, including Balrampur Chini Mills, DCM Shriram Industries, Triveni Engineering & Industries, EID Parry, Dwarikesh Sugar Mills and Dhampur Sugar Mills, were trading at their respective highs. Individually, shares of Shree Renuka Sugars were stuck in the 5% upper circuit for the sixth consecutive trading day, at Rs 35.75, hitting a more than eight-year high, after the company said its board Board of Directors had approved the expansion of ethanol production capacity. The stock was trading at its highest level since January 2013 and is up 127% so far in June, compared to a 1.6% gain for the S&P BSE Sensex. “The Board of Directors, at its meeting on February 9, 2021, approved the expansion of ethanol production capacity from 720 kiloliters per day (KLPD) to 970 KLPD. Given the huge untapped demand for ethanol due to the Indian government’s policies on blending ethanol, the company’s board of directors, at its meeting today, June 25, 2021, among others, approved a further extension of the Ethanol production capacity from 970 KLPD to 1400 KLPD, ”Shree Renuka Sugars said in a swap brief. Those at Dwarikesh Sugar Mills, meanwhile, said in their 2020-21 annual report that as more sugar factories sacrifice sugar production and switch to ethanol manufacturing, it is possible that the production of the country’s sugar decreases with equal consumption and production. equaled in three years, hardening the achievements in sugar. “The outlook for the distillery sector looks positive. The government is focusing more on increasing the blending of ethanol with automotive fuel, reaching over 7.23% today and likely to increase further following Brazil’s lead of 48%. Going forward, the company will focus on capital efficiency, improving ethanol production which could strengthen margins, moderate working capital expenses, increase liquidity and improve value in the hands of all those who have a stake in the progress of our company, ”the company said.

