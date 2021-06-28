Connect with us

China to increase pork reserves amid falling prices

1 hour ago

China plans to increase the country’s pork reserves after another week of falling prices, as part of the government’s latest move to stabilize the pork market.

Pork is the main source of protein in China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of pork, and pork prices are a key component of the country’s consumer price index. A drop in pork prices last November helped consumer prices in China fall for the first time in the past decade.

Fearing that volatile pork prices could trigger large market swings, the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s leading economic planner, set up an early warning mechanism and promised to adjust its pork reserves in a timely manner to stabilize pork production and prices, according to a statement released in early June.

China is not disclosing the volume of its pork reserves, which are believed to be too small to affect the market.

The national average pork-to-grain ratio, a key indicator of the profitability of pig farming, fell to 4.90: 1 last week, entering territory of excessive decline and triggering reserve purchases, said Monday. the Commission.

Average domestic prices for live pork in China have fallen about 60% since January to reach 15.13 yuan ($ 2.34) per kilogram, the lowest level in two years, according to data released last Tuesday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Nearly 10% of Chinese pig farmers suffered losses in May, Agriculture Ministry official Xin Guochang said in an interview with state television broadcaster.

“The main driving force behind the decline in pork prices is the increase in supply since the last quarter of 2020, while pork consumption has picked up at a slower pace,” said Chenjun Pan, senior analyst at Rabobank.

China’s pork industry rapidly increased its production capacity following a deadly African swine fever outbreak that devastated pig herds in 2018 and 2019. The country’s pig population in May increased by 23.5% compared to the previous year, returning to levels closer to normal, the agriculture ministry said in June.

Global pork production is expected to reach 50 million tonnes in 2021, up 20% from 2020, according to a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a leading government-backed think tank.

In recent months, large numbers of fattened pigs have been sent to slaughter amid panic sales by some farmers in hopes of avoiding further losses, which authorities and analysts say is putting pressure on them. additional on prices.

China saw a slight rebound in pork prices last week as farmers at a loss became reluctant to sell, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a separate notice on Monday. Pork prices could continue to rebound and a decline in pig farming could be reduced in the near term, the commission added.

“Pork prices will remain volatile for some time,” said Pan of Rabobank, adding that “current low pork prices and strong seasonal consumer demand from August to October will help warm the market.”

