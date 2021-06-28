VALOE CORPORATION’S ADMISSION PROSPECTUS

Valoe Corporation Exchange press release on June 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (Finnish time)
VALOE CORPORATION REGAR PROSPECTUSDING ADMISSION TO TRADING 113,000,000 COMPANY SHARES HAS BEEN APPROVED
The Financial Supervisory Authority today approved the supplement to the registration document approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority on September 29, 2020 as well as the prospectus and summary, which together form the prospectus (the “Prospectus” ) of Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) in accordance with the Securities Market Law (746/2012, as amended) and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“Prospectus Regulation”) relating to the admission to trading of a total of 113,000,000 shares (“Shares”) in the Company.
The Prospectus and the admission to trading of the Shares concern the following issues of shares decided by the Board of Directors: (i) a total of 85,000,000 new shares of the Company issued in favor of certain subscribers of the loan convertible 1/2021 by decision of the Board of Directors of June 11, 2021 (“Issue of I Shares”); and (ii) a total of 28,000,000 new Company shares issued to the Company as treasury shares by decision of the Board of Directors on June 11, 2021 (“Treasury share issue” ). For more information on the issue of I Shares and the issue of treasury shares, please refer to the stock market press release published by the Company on the aforementioned date.
The Prospectus and the documents incorporated therein by reference will be available on or around June 28, 2021 on the Company’s website at http://www.valoe.fi/julkaisut and at the registered office of the Company at Insinrinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli.
The Company has applied for the admission of the Shares to trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and trading of the Shares is expected to commence on or around June 29, 2021.
The Prospectus includes certain information regarding transactions between related parties of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 as well as the capitalization and indebtedness of the Company as of March 31, 2021 which have not been previously disclosed. The key information is presented below:
The tables below show the transactions that took place with related parties of the Company:
- Sales of goods and services
|1,000 euros
|Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2021
|Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Related companies
|Savcor Oy
|0
|0
|Total
|0
|0
- Purchases of goods and services
|1,000 euros
|Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2021
|Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Related companies
|Purchases of goods and services
|SCI Invest Oy
|12
|12
|SCI-Finance Oy
|20
|11
|Savcor Technologies Oy
|29
|21
|Savcor Oy
|3
|2
|Oy Marville Ab
|0
|0
|Bottom José
|30
|49
|Aurinkolahden Tilintarkastus Oy
|0
|0
|Other
|13
|0
|Total
|106
|97
|Interest and other financial charges
|SCI-Finance Oy
|20
|42
|Savcor Technologies Oy
|1
|42
|Savcor Oy
|0
|4
|SCI Invest Oy
|0
|0
|Other
|5
|18
|Total
|27
|107
vs. Other Related party operations
|1,000 euros
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Long-term convertible capital loan from a related party
|1,063
|415
|Other long-term capital borrowing from related parties
|0
|1.160
|Other short-term debts to related parties
|0
|486
|Short-term interest debts to related parties
|ten
|494
|Trade payables and other non-interest bearing debts to related parties
|151
|585
|Trade receivables and other short-term receivables from related parties
|23
|14
re. Salaries and fees
|1,000 euros
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Benefits for management
|Salaries and other short-term benefits
|101
|101
|Total
|101
|101
|1,000 euros
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Salaries and fees
|Salaries of the CEO and his deputies (included in the salaries of managers)
|42
|42
|Total
|42
|42
|Members and alternate members of the board of directors:
|Parpola Ville fees
|ten
|ten
|Tuomas Honkamki fees
|8
|0
|Savisalo Hannu Fees
|ten
|ten
|Total
|27
|20
The table below shows the Company’s capitalization and indebtedness as of March 31, 2021:
|EUR 1,000
|31 Mar 2021
|(Unaudited)
|Real
|Total current debt
|Secured
|583
|Not guaranteed / not guaranteed
|882
|Total non-current debt
|Secured
|1,400
|Not guaranteed / not guaranteed
|13,184
|Total debts
|16,049
|Shareholder equit
|Share the capital
|80
|Unallocated equity reserve invested
|27,404
|Retained earnings
|-31,067
|Total equity
|-3,583
|Total equity and debts
|12,466
|Idebtedness
|61
|0
|0
|61
|1,685
|0
|1,685
|1,624
|14 814
|0
|0
|14,814
|16,438
Off-balance sheet Iabilities
|LIABILITIES (EUR 1,000)
|31 Mar 2021
|(Unaudited)
|Real
|Collateral given on behalf of own commitments
|Mortgages
|2,060
|Other guarantees
|2,076
|Leasing and other leasing debts
|Due within one year
|220
|Due within 1 to 5 years
|230
|Due in 5 years
|0
|Total
|450
|The equity ratio of the Valoe group was 18.5%, including capital loans, as of March 31, 2021. No material change has occurred in the financial position of the company after March 31, 2021.
Rental debts in accordance with IFRS 16 are included in current and non-current debts in the upper part of the table as well as in section E. current financial debts and I. non-current financial debts of the indebtedness table.
|Off-balance sheet rental and rental debts are included in the debt table as follows:
E. Current financial debt: Upper part of table 1,465 +220 = 1,685
I. Non-current financial debts: Upper part of the table 14,584 + 230 = 14,814
In Mikkeli, June 28, 2021
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
