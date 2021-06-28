VALOE CORPORATION’S ADMISSION PROSPECTUS





Valoe Corporation Exchange press release on June 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (Finnish time) Not for liberation, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or any other country where distribution or disclosure would be against the law. VALOE CORPORATION REGAR PROSPECTUSDING ADMISSION TO TRADING 113,000,000 COMPANY SHARES HAS BEEN APPROVED The Financial Supervisory Authority today approved the supplement to the registration document approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority on September 29, 2020 as well as the prospectus and summary, which together form the prospectus (the “Prospectus” ) of Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) in accordance with the Securities Market Law (746/2012, as amended) and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“Prospectus Regulation”) relating to the admission to trading of a total of 113,000,000 shares (“Shares”) in the Company. The Prospectus and the admission to trading of the Shares concern the following issues of shares decided by the Board of Directors: (i) a total of 85,000,000 new shares of the Company issued in favor of certain subscribers of the loan convertible 1/2021 by decision of the Board of Directors of June 11, 2021 (“Issue of I Shares”); and (ii) a total of 28,000,000 new Company shares issued to the Company as treasury shares by decision of the Board of Directors on June 11, 2021 (“Treasury share issue” ). For more information on the issue of I Shares and the issue of treasury shares, please refer to the stock market press release published by the Company on the aforementioned date. The Prospectus and the documents incorporated therein by reference will be available on or around June 28, 2021 on the Company’s website at http://www.valoe.fi/julkaisut and at the registered office of the Company at Insinrinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli. The Company has applied for the admission of the Shares to trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and trading of the Shares is expected to commence on or around June 29, 2021. The Prospectus includes certain information regarding transactions between related parties of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 as well as the capitalization and indebtedness of the Company as of March 31, 2021 which have not been previously disclosed. The key information is presented below: The tables below show the transactions that took place with related parties of the Company: Sales of goods and services 1,000 euros Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2021 Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Related companies Savcor Oy 0 0 Total 0 0 Purchases of goods and services 1,000 euros Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2021 Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Related companies Purchases of goods and services SCI Invest Oy 12 12 SCI-Finance Oy 20 11 Savcor Technologies Oy 29 21 Savcor Oy 3 2 Oy Marville Ab 0 0 Bottom José 30 49 Aurinkolahden Tilintarkastus Oy 0 0 Other 13 0 Total 106 97 Interest and other financial charges SCI-Finance Oy 20 42 Savcor Technologies Oy 1 42 Savcor Oy 0 4 SCI Invest Oy 0 0 Other 5 18 Total 27 107 vs. Other Related party operations 1,000 euros March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Long-term convertible capital loan from a related party 1,063 415 Other long-term capital borrowing from related parties 0 1.160 Other short-term debts to related parties 0 486 Short-term interest debts to related parties ten 494 Trade payables and other non-interest bearing debts to related parties 151 585 Trade receivables and other short-term receivables from related parties 23 14 re. Salaries and fees 1,000 euros March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Benefits for management Salaries and other short-term benefits 101 101 Total 101 101 1,000 euros March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Salaries and fees Salaries of the CEO and his deputies (included in the salaries of managers) 42 42 Total 42 42 Members and alternate members of the board of directors: Parpola Ville fees ten ten Tuomas Honkamki fees 8 0 Savisalo Hannu Fees ten ten Total 27 20 The table below shows the Company’s capitalization and indebtedness as of March 31, 2021: EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2021 (Unaudited) Real Total current debt Secured 583 Not guaranteed / not guaranteed 882 Total non-current debt Secured 1,400 Not guaranteed / not guaranteed 13,184 Total debts 16,049 Shareholder equit Share the capital 80 Unallocated equity reserve invested 27,404 Retained earnings -31,067 Total equity -3,583 Total equity and debts 12,466 Idebtedness Cash 61 Cash equivalents 0 Other current financial assets 0 Liquidity (A + B + C) 61 Current financial debt 1,685 Current share of non-current financial debts 0 Current financial debt (E + F) 1,685 Net current financial debt (DG) 1,624 Non-current financial debts 14 814 Debt instruments 0 Trade payables and other non-current debts 0 Not current financial debt (I + J + K) 14,814 Total financial indebtededness (H + L) 16,438 Off-balance sheet I abilities LIABILITIES (EUR 1,000) 31 Mar 2021 (Unaudited) Real Collateral given on behalf of own commitments Mortgages 2,060 Other guarantees 2,076 Leasing and other leasing debts Due within one year 220 Due within 1 to 5 years 230 Due in 5 years 0 Total 450 The equity ratio of the Valoe group was 18.5%, including capital loans, as of March 31, 2021. No material change has occurred in the financial position of the company after March 31, 2021. Rental debts in accordance with IFRS 16 are included in current and non-current debts in the upper part of the table as well as in section E. current financial debts and I. non-current financial debts of the indebtedness table. Off-balance sheet rental and rental debts are included in the debt table as follows: E. Current financial debt: Upper part of table 1,465 +220 = 1,685 I. Non-current financial debts: Upper part of the table 14,584 + 230 = 14,814 In Mikkeli, June 28, 2021 Valoe Corporation BOARD OF DIRECTORS For more information:

CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation

Phone. +358 405216082

email: [email protected] Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.valoe.com Valoe Corporation specializes in clean energies, particularly in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; module production lines; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe’s head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

