UK watchdog investigates Greensill and Wyelands Bank auditors





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s accounting regulator said on Monday it had opened investigations into audits of Greensill Capital and Wyelands Bank as regulatory oversight of businesses intensifies. FILE PHOTO: The Price Waterhouse Coopers logo is seen in its Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay / File Photo The Wyelands Bank is owned by steel magnate Sanjeev Guptas, the GFG Alliance metals finance empire, which it has funded. GFG Alliance was closely linked with finance company Greensill Capital which went bankrupt earlier this year. The Financial Reporting Council said it has opened an investigation into PwC, one of the Big Four Global Auditors, as part of its audit of Wyelands Bank’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. The watchdog also said it has opened an investigation into Saffery Champness regarding its audit of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. PwC said it is understandable that there is regulatory oversight in situations like this. We will cooperate fully with the FRC in its investigations. We share the FRC’s commitment to audit quality and have been engaged for two years in a broad program to improve audit quality across the firm, PwC said in a statement. Saffery Champness said it would not be appropriate to comment at this time given her duty of confidentiality to current and former clients, but that she is cooperating fully with the FRC. Audit quality is a top priority for Saffery Champness and we are committed to the high professional standards our clients rightly expect, Saffery said in a statement. The Bank of England forced Wyelands to return 210 million pounds ($ 291.82 million) of deposits to around 4,000 savers in February this year after concerns emerged over how the bank was funding GFG Alliance. A month later, Greensill Capital filed for bankruptcy after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business, claiming its biggest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts. Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said in May it was investigating suspicions of fraud, trade fraud and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of business of companies within GFG, including the financing with Greensill Capital UK Ltd. Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said last week that the BoE’s investigation into the Wyelands Bank, and whether Gupta was fit to own it, was continuing. Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan

