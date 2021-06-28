Western Asset Diversified Income Fund raises $ 1.0 billion in initial public offering and begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange

SAN MATEO, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers, announced that Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (the “Fund”) has raised $ 1,000,000,000 in its initial public offering (excluding any exercise of the option of the underwriters to purchase additional common shares). The common shares of the Fund began trading on Friday, June 25, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDI”, and the offering is expected to close on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Fund sold 50,000,000 common shares at $ 20.00 per share, with Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acting as principal underwriters. In addition, the Fund has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 6,833,830 Common Shares at the public offering price within 45 days of the date of the prospectus, on June 24, 2021. If the Underwriters exercise their full option to purchase additional shares of the Fund, which may or may not occur, the Fund will have raised approximately $ 1,136,676,600 million.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund which seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) acts as the investment manager of the Fund. The Fund is also under-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC and its affiliates (collectively, Western Asset), an active global fixed income manager with 50 years of experience and $ 476.3 billion in assets. under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2021. Western Asset, which currently manages $ 181 billion of cross-sector bond strategies as of March 31, 2021, has been one of Franklin Templetons’ independent specialist investment managers since July 2020.

We believe income investors face serious challenges as returns on traditional bond indices and sovereign debt have reached historic lows, said portfolio manager Michael Buchanan, who is deputy chief investment officer of Western Asset. . This actively managed, multi-sector bond strategy is designed to proactively exploit value opportunities. Were looking for diversified sources of income, which meant they planned to invest across global credit markets to improve portfolio diversification and return potential.

LMPFA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has agreed to prepay at closing, out of its own assets, the offering costs, including the remuneration of the underwriters and certain brokers as well as the costs of the offering. organizational costs and offering costs associated with the offering. The Fund is not required to reimburse LMPFA for these expenses.

Fund investments

The Western Assets investment process uses cross-sector correlations designed to seek out optimized return potential and diversification within the portfolio. As an active portfolio manager, Western Asset will use its top-down macroeconomic view to make decisions on value, credit sectors, credit quality and duration, as well as its in-depth research experience and bottom-up analysis to make decisions. sector and title selections.

Under current market conditions, the Fund expects that it will initially focus on shorter duration, floating rate securities, which are less sensitive to higher interest rates. Its duration and combination of fixed and variable rate investments are subject to change over time. As market conditions evolve, Western Asset will seek to actively rotate investments in sectors and securities that it considers fundamentally undervalued with an attractive return profile and away from the investments that are required. ‘she considers overvalued.

The Fund may invest in both investment grade and below investment grade corporate debt securities, senior loans, agency residential mortgage backed securities and non investment grade mortgage backed securities. commercial mortgages, government (i.e. sovereign) debt variable rate securities, bank loans, guaranteed loan obligations, asset-backed securities, private debt, and whole mortgages.

About Western Asset

Western Asset is one of the world’s leading fixed income managers. With a focus on long-term fundamental value investing that uses a top-down and bottom-up approach, the company has nine offices around the world and extensive experience across all fixed income industries. Founded in 1971, Western Asset is recognized for its approach emphasizing team management and intensive proprietary research, supported by strong risk management. To learn more about Western Asset, please visit www.westernasset.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating under the Franklin Templeton name and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templetons mission is to help clients achieve better results through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialized investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $ 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Important information

A registration statement relating to the common shares of the Fund has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not allowed.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund prospectus, which contains this and other information about the Fund, should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this Fund can be obtained by contacting your financial advisor or at www.franklintempleton.com.

All investments involve risk, including loss of capital. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Fund is newly organized, with a limited history of operations. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of capital. When interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities decreases. High yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and the possibility of default. Asset-backed, mortgage-backed or mortgage-related securities are subject to prepayment and extension risks. The Fund may invest in securities backed by subprime mortgages which involve a higher degree of risk and probability of loss. International investments are subject to specific risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Derivatives, such as options and futures, can be illiquid, increase losses disproportionately and have a potentially significant impact on the performance of the Fund. Leverage can increase volatility and the possibility of loss. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change.

The data and comments provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources, Inc. and its affiliates do not sell shares of the Fund. The common shares of the Fund are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. As with stocks, the price of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate according to market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the initial investment. Closed-end fund stocks often trade for less than their net asset value and can increase investors’ risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by US federal securities laws. In general, the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual future results to differ materially from the Funds’ current expectations or projections indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; risk of leverage; valuation risk; interest rate risk; fiscal risk; the volume of sales and purchases of shares; continuation of investment advisory, administrative and other service agreements; and other risks discussed in filings of funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Fund assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.

Any information, statement or opinion presented in this document is of a general nature, is not intended for or based on the financial situation or needs of any particular investor, and does not constitute and should not be construed as advice in investment, a forecast of future events. , a guarantee of future results or a recommendation regarding a particular security or investment strategy or type of retirement account. Investors seeking financial advice regarding the suitability of investing in securities or investment strategies should consult their financial professional.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NON FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

2021 Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC, FINRA member, SIPC. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Western Asset Management Company, LLC and Legg Mason Investor Services are subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc.