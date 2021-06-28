E-cigarette company Juul to pay $ 40 million in North Carolina legal settlement





The settlement follows a 2019 lawsuit filed by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, which claimed Juul markets its products to children and misleads the public about the risks associated with those products. The order issued on Monday will restrict the e-cigarette maker’s sales and advertising in the state and provide funds to help people addicted to e-cigarettes.

“Under this consent order, Juul cannot sell mint. He cannot sell mango, he cannot sell crème brûlée or any other flavor,” without the permission of the Food and Drug Administration. United States, Stein said at a press briefing after a court hearing on Monday. .

“Juul must abandon all marketing strategies and all content that appeals to young people. Juul will be banned from influencer advertising, outdoor advertising near schools, sponsorship of sporting events and concerts, and most importantly, most social media ads, ”he said. “JUUL cannot use people under the age of 35 in its advertising. Juul cannot claim that its electronic cigarettes are safer or better for you than combustible cigarettes.”

The consent order also requires Juul to institute a barcode age verification system for identity documents in places where its products are sold, and that this system be tested through a compliance program. retailers using mystery shoppers in 1,000 stores per year. For online sales, the company is ordered to restrict personal sales to a maximum of two devices per month, 10 devices per year, and no more than 60 pods per month.

The settlement money will go to youth affected by e-cigarettes and will be paid out over six years. “In addition to committing to these significant changes to his conduct, Juul has agreed to pay North Carolina $ 40 million. These funds will be used for proven programs to help e-cigarette addicted children to quit smoking and prevent any other child from starting These dollars will make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of North Carolina teens struggling with e-cigarette addiction, ”said Stein. The regulations also state that a “document repository” will be established at a state university, making public information gathered about Juul and the company’s practices throughout the trial. In a statement, Juul called the order “consistent” with its efforts to curb the use of its products by minors. “We look forward to working with Attorney General Stein and other manufacturers on the development of potential industry-wide marketing practices based on science and evidence. Additionally, we support the Attorney General’s desire to deploy funds to generate appropriate science to support North Carolina public health interventions to reduce underage use, ”a company spokesperson said. Stein called the order a “victory” for the state. “This victory will go a long way in keeping JUUL products out of children’s hands, keeping its chemical vapor out of their lungs, and preventing its nicotine from poisoning and addicting to their brains. I am incredibly proud of my team for his hard work. on behalf of the families of North Carolina. We are not done – we have yet to turn the tide on a teen vaping epidemic that grew out of JUUL’s greed, “Stein said in a statement. .

