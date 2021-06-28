CTO Realty Growth announces the launch of a public offering of

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (CTO or the Company) today announced the launch of a public offering of shares of its cumulative redeemable preferred shares of Series A (the Preferred Shares Series A) with a liquidation preference of $ 25.00 per share. CTO intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include property acquisitions and debt repayment, including amounts outstanding under of its credit agreement.

CTO intends to file an application to list the Series A Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CTO PrA.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-book managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC act as co-managers of the offering.

The Series A preferred shares will be offered as part of the company’s registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Offer will be made only by way of a Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, or by phone at (800) 326-5897 or by email at [email protected]; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by phone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at [email protected]; and BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, or by phone at (212) 593-7555, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high quality commercial properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Safe harbor

Certain statements in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. , as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as believe, estimate, expect, intend, anticipate, will, could, may, should, plan, potential, predict, foresee, plan and similar expressions, as well. only variations or negative aspects. of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed offering of Series A Preferred Shares, the intended use of the net proceeds of the offering, the quotation of Series A preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the company’s expectations regarding market conditions for an offering of Series A preferred shares.

Although forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations and reasonable beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company, a number of factors could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially. those set forth in forward-looking statements. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be completed, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as stated. The completion of the Offer and the application of the net proceeds of the Offer are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and of which it is not all aware, including including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under Risk Factors in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended 31 December 2020, which can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec .gov.

There can be no assurance that future developments will be in line with management’s expectations or that the effects of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company makes no commitment to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.