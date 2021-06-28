Nissan Expected to Announce Plans to Build Massive Battery Plant in Sunderland | Automobile industry

Japanese automaker Nissan is set to confirm plans to build a massive battery factory in Sunderland this week, providing a significant increase in post-Brexit jobs and investment for the pressurized UK auto sector.

Nissan is expected to promise to build up to 200,000 batteries for electric vehicles each year in the UK, in partnership with Chinese specialist Envision AESC.

The site is expected to open in 2024 and produce 6 gigawatt hours (6 GWh) of battery capacity per year, far more than the 1.9 Gwh at its existing plant in Sunderland, but overshadowed by the 35 GWh Tesla gigafactory in Nevada.

A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment on the likelihood of an announcement this week, which was first reported by Sky News.

The UK government has already held talks with six manufacturers about building electric car battery factories known as gigafactories in a bid to support the coronavirus-hit auto industry and reach the 2030 deadline. for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Ford and Korean electronics conglomerates LG and Samsung are among the companies that have also had preliminary talks with the government or local authorities, it seems.

British battery company BritishVolt aims to be the first company to open a UK gigafactory at a converted coal-fired power station in Blyth, Northumberland.

But a large investment pledge from a well-known name like Nissan, potentially creating hundreds if not thousands of jobs, is likely to bolster government efforts to show the UK can attract investment in sectors such than the auto industry that have been tipped to take a big hit by Brexit.

Nissan has already backed the government once, after the automaker approved Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in January.

The company had previously warned that a no-deal scenario could force it to leave the UK entirely.

But, amid assurances from ministers that Brexit would not affect its business, the company also pursued a € 400million investment to build the new Qashqai SUV in Sunderland, where it also builds the Juke model and its car. electric, the Leaf.

It is not clear whether Nissan has been promised financial support from public resources in return for its continued investment in Sunderland.

Last month, when its gigafactory plans first emerged, the company reportedly sought millions of dollars in taxpayer support.

His advocacy comes with the UK auto industry in a difficult position due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

UK auto production fell to its lowest level since 1984 last year due to the economic downturn, although Nissan overtook Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as the largest manufacturer in the UK auto sector.

But electric vehicles have brought a silver lining, provided the UK can secure investments in the technology.

In May, energy regulator Ofgem approved a 300 million investment spree to help triple the number of super-fast charging points for electric cars across the country, as part of efforts to accelerate the UK transition to clean energy.

As Nissan’s investment is likely to be seized by the government as proof that its Brexit deal and industrial strategy are working, shadow Minister of Labor Ed Miliband will have the opportunity to question that narrative on Tuesday .

Miliband is among the speakers at an international summit hosted by the auto trade body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), in London on Tuesday.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will also speak, as will Thierry Bollor, managing director of JLR, the UK’s largest auto company until the pandemic hits.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to say whether Nissan would announce a gigafactory this week.