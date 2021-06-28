Market Wrap Podcast, June 28: Here’s everything that happened in the markets today





Stock indexes fell at the end of Monday’s session, even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief measures for a downturned economy. In an 8-point agenda, FM Sitharamam on Monday announced a loan guarantee program of Rs 1.1 trillion for sectors affected by Covid, including a loan of Rs 50,000 crore to the health sector aimed at developing medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas. That aside, Sitharaman also announced an additional 1.5 trillion rupees for the Emergency Line of Credit Guarantee Program, launched under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program. For the financial sector, the FM said MFIs can grant loans of up to Rs 1.25 lakh to 2.5 million individual borrowers for a period of 3 years. Other measures included financial support for 11,000 registered tourist guides, the extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, an additional grant of Rs 14,775 crore to be provided for DAP and NPK fertilizers, and the distribution of 5 kg of grain. free food for the poor. With these measures in place, investors recorded profits on the stock exchanges, taking the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex to 52,735 levels, down 189 points or 0.36%. The larger Nifty50, on the other hand, closed at 15,815 levels, down 46 points or 0.29%. Both indexes had reached a lifetime high of 53,126 and 15,915.6, respectively, earlier today. The broader market, on the contrary, resumed its bullish trend and outperformed the flagship indices. The BSE MidCap index finished at 22,639 levels, up 0.40%, while the BSE SmallCap index closed at 25,111, up 0.46%. Among individual stocks, shares of Thyrocare Technologies fell 11.5% to a low of Rs 1,281 each in intraday trading today after nearly 3.74 lakh stocks changed hands on BSE at 3.15 p.m. Docon Technologies, along with API Holdings, the parent company of Unicorn PharmEasy, announced on Friday that it would acquire a 66.1% stake in the diagnostic chain company for Rs 4,546 crore. They also made an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in Thyrocare at a price of Rs 1,300 per share. Meanwhile, the newly listed Dodla Dairy closed at Rs 609 apiece, having debuted at Rs 550, a 28% premium over its issue price of Rs 428 per share on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE). KIMS, on the other hand, finished at Rs 987.5 after being listed at Rs 1,009, up 22% from its issue price of Rs 825 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Analysts suggest short-term investors should record profits in the counters while long-term investors should focus on fundamentals. According to Angel Broking, valuations at Dodla Dairy became expensive after today’s issue price rose 48%, leaving a limited rise in the near term. Regarding KIMS, the brokerage says short-term investors are expected to make profits at Rs 977 while long-term investors can take partial profits and keep the remaining amount as the business can perform well. long-term. In other news, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday granted interim relief to Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund by partially staying an order issued by market regulator Sebi against the fund company. In a 100-page order, Sebi had violated the fund house for “several irregularities” in the operation of its six debt programs which were wound up in April 2020. However, sources said the SAT suspended Sebi’s order banning the fund house from launching new debt programs. He also instructed the fund company to deposit Rs 250 crore within three weeks into an escrow account. Global markets European travel stocks fell 2% on Monday following a spike in Covid-19 cases across Asia, while concerns of a sudden slowdown in ultra-flexible global monetary policy ensued. rising inflation pushed the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.2 percent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.06% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.03%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/podcast/markets/market-wrap-podcast-june-28-here-s-all-that-happened-in-the-markets-today-121062801086_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos