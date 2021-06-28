21Shares is pursuing its listing strategy with the launch of

21SHARES Solana SOL ETP (CH1114873776 | BBG: ASOL SW)

June 28, 2021 – Zurich – 21Shares SA, the pioneer crypto issuer Exchange Traded Products (ETP) launches the world’s first ETP Solana (SOL) on Wednesday (ticker: ASOL) on the regulated market of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange), June 30, 2021 further strengthening 21Shares as a leading issuer of crypto ETPs. ETP will provide additional returns through staking rewards by validating transactions on the Solana blockchain which is dedicated to fostering active participation in the network (such as staking) in a secure, regulated and assured environment.

Solana (SOL) is a highly functional open source project that leverages the unlicensed nature of blockchain technologies to deliver decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. While the idea and early work on the project began in 2017, Solana was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, led by developer Anatoly Yakovenko. One of the essential innovations that Solana brings to the table is the Proof of History (PoH) consensus. Solana is known in the cryptocurrency space because of the incredibly short processing times offered by the blockchain. Solanas’ hybrid protocol significantly reduces validation times for the execution of transactions and smart contracts. With super-fast processing times, Solana has also generated a lot of institutional interest. The Solana protocol is intended to serve both small users and corporate clients. One of Solanas’ main promises to customers is that they won’t be surprised by the increased fees and taxes. The protocol is designed to have low transaction costs while ensuring scalability and fast processing, key aspects that the 21Sharess Rating Committee has concluded to launch the underlying asset as an ETP.

Further information and analysis from Solana can be found in a new research report published by the 21Shares research team.

Despite recent market volatility, 21Shares collected over $ 55 million in institutional net inflows in the month of June alone across all of its ETPs.

Following an active review to expand our innovative and forward-thinking asset launches, we are on track to deliver more new ETPs demanded by customers and as a result we remain the leading crypto issuer. Choice FTE on the market. The European institutions continue to ask us for simple and efficient access to these new blockchain technologies that we can provide based on our successes. These new ETPs deliver what clients have requested and we plan to add 2 new crypto ETPs over the next few months as well as new listing and trading platforms. said Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares AG.

The SOL ETP will allow customers to diversify and gain exposure to this inspiring blockchain technology for which its native coin is currently ranked 14 on the CoinMarketCap. The ETP structure is 100% physically guaranteed, segregated and 1: 1 replicates the tracking of the crypto asset. Coinbase will assume custody and staking of SOL. Physical replication for ASOL aims to track the performance of the SOL part with each ETP unit backed by approx. 0.69 SOL at launch with a base charge of 2.5% per annum and will also be available on the Stuttgart and Düsseldorf MTFs. ASOL ETP will also provide additional return through staking rewards by validating transactions on the Solana blockchain.

SWISS SIX: 21Solana SOL ETP shares | CH1114873776 | WKN A3GSS0 | ASOL SW to USD | Kurzel 21XL in Euro

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying stocks using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with confidence and security and at a lower cost thanks to the 21Shares ETP suite now made up of 14 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC: SW | 21XB: GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH: SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP (AXRP: SW | 21XX: GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW | 21XC GY), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON : SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC: SW | 21XS: GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT: SW | PDOT: GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR), 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GY) and 21Shares Solana SOL ETP (ASOL SW | 21XL GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Brse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the world of technology and finance. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 15 crypto ETPs listed today and has more of $ 1.25 billion in assets under management in total listed products.



