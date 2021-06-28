Stock market today with Jim Cramer: Tesla “indicator of strong growth”





Stocks were mixed on Monday, but the tech-rich Nasdaq gained as investors pulled back from stocks that would benefit from reopening economies. The move came amid an increase overseas in cases of the delta variant of the highly transmissible coronavirus. A surge in Delta-variant infections in Asia has forced Sydney to issue new stay-at-home orders and lockdowns have been extended in Malaysia and Thailand, highlighting the scale of the new outbreak in the region. Tesla is the fastest growing barometer, says Cramer You’re here (TSLA) – Get a report Shares extended last week’s 8% gain on Monday as investors digested the impact of a virtual recall of its Model 3 and Model Y sedans in China just days ahead of its very second quarter delivery figures. expected. Earlier this year, founder and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a delivery target of 800,000 for 2021. The company had a record total of 499,950 for 2020, which it continued with a record total of 184 800 in the first quarter and sales of $ 10.4 billion. Tesla is hoping that “China will represent 40% of its market. Wedbush calls this a moment of truth. … I think Tesla, the stock, remains an indicator of strong growth,” Cramer said. Cramer says Nvidia will get guns Nvidia shares (NVDA) – Get a report were climbing Monday after three of the world’s largest chipmakers clashed with other big tech companies and blessed graphics chip specialist’s acquisition plan of UK-based Arm Holdings SFTBY. Broadcom (AVGO) – Get a report, Marvell (MRVL) – Get a report and Taiwan’s MediaTek became Arm’s first clients to publicly support the $ 40 billion buyout plan. “I remain convinced that [Nvidia President and CEO] Jensen Huang will get Arm, “Cramer said Monday from the New York Stock Exchange floor. “When he assures you of something like he did with Mellanox, you have to trust him. I was skeptical of Mellanox. I was wrong.”

