Global stocks fall, Treasury yields fall ahead of US jobs data

Oil drops nearly 2% on increase in COVID cases, ahead of OPEC + talks

Major Canadian stock index retreats after hitting new high

US Gold Futures Settle Up 0.2%

NEW YORK / LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) – Global stock markets edged down on Monday, although supported by US stocks reaching new highs, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed as investors waited for jobs data that could influence the Federal Monetary Reserve. Politics.

MSCI’s All Country Global Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares of 50 countries, fell 0.1%, as European markets fell. But the new highs of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq offset declines on the major French (.FCHI), German (.GDAXI) and UK (.FTSE) stock exchanges as the world index is centered on the United States.

Lower-than-expected US inflation and the announcement of a possible bipartisan infrastructure deal in the US boosted risk appetite earlier in the week. The infrastructure plan is valued at $ 1.2 trillion over eight years, including $ 579 billion in new spending. Read more

The plan is lower than the White House’s original proposal, but the total amount is likely to be higher than the Republicans’ initial figure and could cause Congress to split the initiative across two bills, said Solita Marcelli, director. UBS investments in the Americas for its global wealth management division.

While this may provide a tailwind for reflation trading, Marcelli said that “(the spending) will be spread over a period of several years, and tax increases could be part of the mix. So the stimulating impact in the markets in general may not be very large. “

Stock markets around the world rebounded last week, but growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, particularly in Asia, gained momentum on Monday.

Indonesia is grappling with record cases, Malaysia is set to extend lockdown, and Thailand has announced new restrictions. Read more

European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, closed unofficially lower 0.53%, still near record highs. The German DAX (.GDAXI) fell 0.34%, while the French CAC 40 (.FCHI) slipped 0.89% and the UK FTSE 100 index fell 0.88%.

Travel and leisure stocks were particularly hard hit, with the region’s sector index falling to a one-month low. (.SXTP)

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 167.9 points, or 0.49%, to 34,265.94, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 2.4 points, or 0, 06%, to 4,283.1 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 99.23 points, or 0.69%, to 14,459.62. Read more

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index in Canada hit an all-time high of 20,273.6 on Monday morning. He then wiped out those gains, as the energy sector fell 2.5% on falling oil prices.

Earlier in Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.16 points, or 0.02%, to 703.61. Australian stocks (.AXJO) slipped 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) and South Korea’s benchmark KOPS (.KS11) have barely changed.

Chinese stocks edged up, with the CSI300 index (.CSI300) up 0.2%. Data over the weekend showed that profit growth for Chinese industrial companies slowed again in May, as soaring commodity prices squeezed margins and put pressure on factory activity.

Investors will keep a close eye on the official activity of Chinese factories scheduled for Wednesday. The manufacturing reading is expected to slow to 50.7 from 51. The private sector Caixin Manufacturing PMI will follow later in the week.

Oil prices fell on Monday after hitting highs of more than 2.5 years at the start of the session, hit by the surge in COVID-19 cases in Asia ahead of this week’s OPEC + meeting.

Brent crude stabilized at $ 1.50, or 1.97%, at $ 74.68 a barrel. US crude last fell $ 1.12, or 1.51%, to $ 72.93 a barrel.

On Friday, a U.S. employment report, which could indicate strong demand for labor, will be released in June.

Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries last fell 5.6 basis points to 1.4765%. Last week it posted its biggest weekly gain since March.

The dollar index (.DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.047 points, or 0.05%, to 91.898.

The yen lost 0.21% for the last time, to $ 110.5400.

Spot gold was flat at $ 1,779.70 an ounce at 1:31 p.m. EDT (5:31 p.m. GMT). US gold futures were up 0.2% to $ 1,780.70.

Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reports from Swati Pandey in Singapore; edited by Jason Neely, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

