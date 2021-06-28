IPO market set to see a 17-deal rush before July 4 as issuers leap ahead of traditional lull





The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see 17 deals hitting the market this week, as issuers rush to enter before the July 4 weekend which is typically followed by a lull as bankers and traders take time away from their desks.

The market was busy in the second quarter and has been the busiest since 2000, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs.

The biggest deal of the week is by far that of the Chinese carpooling company DiDi Global DIDI,

which could become the second biggest IPO of the year if it sits at the high end of its proposed range. DiDi plans to sell 288 million U.S. depository shares at $ 13 to $ 14 each with four ADSs equivalent to one Class A share. The company would raise $ 4 billion to the top of that range, placing it second after the Korean Coupang CPNG e-commerce platform,

which raised $ 4.6 billion when it went public in March. DiDi will have a valuation of more than $ 67 billion, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs. See now: Mister Car Wash makes people shine as stocks skyrocket 37% in debut in trading The unprofitable company saw its revenues more than double in 1Q21 as its business recovered from the pandemic, Renaissance wrote in a comment. He has a large accumulated deficit and has been probed by the Chinese regulator for violations of antitrust laws. New and existing investors plan to buy $ 1.3 billion from the IPO. DiDi has applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DIDI. The operation is underwritten by 20 banks, led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan. Don’t miss: The 20 best performing IPOs in the last three years reached 1,477% In its IPO documents, the company claims that it is the world’s largest mobility technology platform with 493 million annual active users in the 12 months through the first quarter of 2021 with a presence in 16 counties and nearly 4,000 towns, counties and villages. The proceeds of the agreement will be used to invest in technological capabilities, to increase its presence in certain markets outside of China and to introduce new products. See now:Medical scrub company Figs follows in the footsteps of names like Nike and Lululemon Two California wineries go public this spring, the first major wineries to do so since the late 1990s. Winemakers explain lessons from past stock offerings from wineries like Mondavi and Ravenswood and why they think the moment has come to join the IPO fray. Photo: Sean Havey for The Wall Street Journal

The second biggest deal of the week is expected to be the AI-powered cybersecurity platform SentinelOne S,

which is offering 32 million shares priced at $ 31 to $ 32 each. The company would raise $ 1.024 billion at the top of that range. With 253 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding once the transaction closes, SentinelOne will have a valuation of over $ 8 billion. There are 15 banks subscribing to the deal, led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. The proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol S, the former symbol of the now bankrupt Sears department store chain. Cyber ​​attacks have become the result of military-grade, highly resourced and automated operations and cybercrime, the company says in its filing documents. We envisioned a revolutionary data and artificial intelligence, or AI, paradigm where technology alone could autonomously prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks. It is time to fight machine against machine. The next biggest deal comes from D-Market Electronic Services & Trading HEPS,

a Turkish e-commerce platform with plans to raise $ 681 million to a market cap of $ 3.9 billion, according to Renaissance. Donut Maker Krispy Kreme DNUT,



is expected to raise $ 600 million at a market cap of $ 3.8 billion, returning to the markets after JAB Holdings Co., a German conglomerate based in Luxembourg, privatized the company in a 1, $ 35 billion as of May 2016. Krispy Kreme was a public company from 2000 to 2016. There are 19 underwriters on the IPO with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup the main book managers. Krispy Kreme plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol DNUT. The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to pay off outstanding debt and for general business purposes. Don’t miss: Krispy Kreme IPO: 5 things to know about the donut maker before it goes public Other great offers include: Intapp Inc. INTA,

a cloud-based software provider for the professional and financial services industries, aims to raise up to $ 294 million by selling 10.5 million shares at $ 25 to $ 28 each. The company has applied to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker INTA. Eight banks subscribe to the transaction, led by JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions. Xometry Inc.

XMTR,

an AI-driven marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, plans to offer 6.9 million shares priced at $ 38 to $ 42 each for a valuation of up to $ 1.5 billion. The company has applied to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol XMTR. Torrid Holdings CURV,

a plus size women’s clothing brand that sells direct to consumers, aims to raise up to $ 156 million to a market cap of $ 2.1 billion, according to Renaissance. The company applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CURV. Eight banks subscribe to the deal, led by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. The proceeds of the transaction will go to the selling shareholders. HKD digital AMTD,



, a Hong Kong-based digital financial services company seeking to raise $ 120 million to a market cap of $ 1.4 billion. This deal was due to be concluded last week. The Renaissance IPO ETF

Initial Public Offering,

+1.59%

was up 1.1% on Monday and gained 3.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.23%

gained 14%.

