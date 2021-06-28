This fast-growing trend pushed up another hot stock on Monday





Wall Street opened the new week with mixed feelings, as investors start to anxiously wait to see what second quarter earnings reports have to say about the state of the economic recovery. Starting at noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) was down 170 points to 34,263, retreating from recent gains. However, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) managed to take 1 point at 4,281, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) had bigger gains of almost 100 points at 14,460. US investors are used to focusing on the domestic stock market, where most of the action takes place. Indeed, many foreign companies are listed on the American stock exchanges in order to give American investors easier access to their shares. That many American investors do not have We have seen before the positive impact that can result when a foreign company whose shares are already listed in the United States decides to make an initial public offering on the stock exchange of another country. Monday, Solar jinko (NYSE: JKS) became the last company to benefit from such a maneuver. Shine in the sun JinkoSolar shares were trading 21% on Monday at noon. That took his two-day gains to nearly 37%, as the solar specialist made investors happy in a number of different ways. The gains recorded by JinkoSolar stock last week were mainly related to its latest earnings report. Quarterly solar module shipments grew nearly 34% year-over-year, and the company has weathered the drop in revenue and bottom line fairly well given the impacts of the global pandemic and economic downturns. in the world. Despite some raw material price increases which have negatively impacted demand, JinkoSolar remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for its business. On Monday, JinkoSolar said its main operating subsidiary had submitted initial documents in hopes of making an initial public offering to the Shanghai Sci-Tech innovation council, known as STAR Market. JinkoSolar plans to issue a maximum of 2.67 billion new shares. The proposed sale will represent 10 to 25% of the outstanding shares of the subsidiary at the end of the offer. JinkoSolar’s stake in the subsidiary will therefore drop from 73% to around 55% after the offer, assuming it sells the maximum number of shares it is considering. The company intends to use the cash generated for the construction of an R&D center and production lines in the Chinese city of Haining. JinkoSolar’s current investors seem excited to see the company monetize its stake in its subsidiary, perhaps in the hope that the IPO hype will boost stock prices more broadly. JinkoSolar has been implementing the plan since late last year, and shareholders like it, the company is moving forward. Drive higher However, JinkoSolar is not the only company to have benefited from the news of double listing in recent times. Another is XPeng (NYSE: XPEV). The Chinese electric vehicle maker decided to list its shares in the United States first, but now it is looking to raise capital closer to home. Last week, XPeng announced that it would list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In doing so, he hopes to expand the funnel of a global effort to raise around $ 2 billion. XPeng’s presence on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be quite low. The company plans to put just 4.25 million shares, or about 5% of what it intends to offer globally. The remaining 95% will go to institutional investors around the world. Think globally Increasingly, as more and more foreign companies start doing business globally, investors can expect them to go public in a variety of different forums. Every IPO in a new location won’t necessarily justify a significant increase in the share price. However, if these offers are successful in unlocking new value, investors might start to get used to seeing multiple quotes as a net positive for a stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

