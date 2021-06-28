ICE Global Commodity Futures Markets Hit Record Open Interest of 35.2 Million Contracts





LONDON & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced record open interest in its global commodities futures markets premieres of 35.2 million contracts on June 24, 2021, contributing to 10% year-over-year (year-over-year) growth in total open interest on ICE and surpassing the previous record set on June 25, 2020. On June 24, ICE also reached a record level of open interest in its global natural gas futures markets of 19.1 million contracts. ICE’s North American natural gas futures and options, which include the Henry Hub and US Basis Markets contracts, have a record open interest of around € 22.8 million, with open interest in the contracts futures and options Henry Hub up 11% year-on-year. TTF natural gas, which is used by the market as the global benchmark for gas, posted record open interest of 3.2 million on futures and options, up 4% year-on-year. The growth of the TTF is attracting new participants, with the total number of participants trading the TTF increasing by 83% from 2016 to 2020, with the highest growth coming from those based in the United States. Open interest in JKM LNG (Platts) futures, the benchmark for Asian gas. , is up 15% year-on-year. The number of participants trading JKM LNG futures has increased by 25% since May 2020, with a significant contribution to growth coming from participants based in East Asia, a region considered to be the largest LNG importing region in the world. world. At ICE’s global environmental complex, open interest hit a record 2.85 million contracts on June 22, up 8% year-on-year, reflecting how these markets enable our customers to price and to manage climate risk. EU Emission Allowance Futures and Options (EUA) open interest is up 9% year-on-year and the North American environmental complex posts record open interest of over $ 1, 1 million contracts. About the intercontinental exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services in major asset classes that provide our clients with access to essential workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Trades, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. AT ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities. Trademarks of ICE and / or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding trademarks and additional intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail and insurance-based investment products can be accessed on the website of the corresponding exchange under the heading Key information documents ( KIDS). Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s activities that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risk. and uncertainties. For a discussion of the additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to ” limit the risk factors in ICE’s annual report. Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. ICE- CORP Source: Intercontinental exchange

