Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. announces the closing of





Denver, CO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire –Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NLITU) (“Northern Lights” or the “Company”), a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, a reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the Offer) of 10,000,000 units at $ 10.00 per unit . Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one redeemable half warrant. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,500,000 units upon closing of the offering. Accordingly, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering, including the over-allotment, are approximately $ 115 million, before the deduction of underwriting discounts, commissions and other expenses of the offering. The company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 24, 2021 under the ticker symbol NLITU. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NLIT and NLITW, respectively. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase half of a Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to acquire a business in the cannabis industry that complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which it operates or is located. EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as the sole bookrunner for the Offer. ARC Group Limited acted as financial advisor to Northern Lights, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Northern Lights and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as advisor to underwriters. The units described above were offered by the Company in accordance with a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256701) which was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1. 2021 and declared effective June 23, 2021. The Offer has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39thFloor, New York , NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 404-7002, or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this document, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the Company’s initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on on which a statement is based, unless required by law. Contact Jean Darwin [email protected] (510) 323-2526

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/28/2254205/0/en/Northern-Lights-Acquisition-Corp-Announces-Closing-of-Initial-Public-Offering-and-Exercise-of-Over-Allotment-Option.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos