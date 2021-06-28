Carnival plans to sell US stocks to buy its UK stocks, if the price is right

Text size





Carnival



sees its action listed in Great Britain as an opportunity for high seas arbitrage.

In a securities filing Monday, Carnival (ticker: CCL) said it could offer and sell up to $ 500 million of its common stock, only when the common stock of



Carnival plc



trade on a UK market at a discount to the ordinary shares of



Carnival.



The largest US cruise line has said it will use the proceeds of any shares sold to buy its UK-listed shares (CCL.London). In other words, Carnival sees the buybacks of its UK stocks as a good way to create value.

Carnival’s U.S.-listed stocks have outperformed over the past 12 months, with investors betting on a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Carnivals US stock was at $ 26 and moved around midday Monday, down more than 6% on the session. The UK-listed stock ended Monday’s session down around 1.6%, according to FactSet.

The UK-listed stock trades at around 11 times based on the company’s estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the next few years, according to FactSet. This compares to about 12 times for US stocks.

This is not the first time that this idea of ​​arbitrage has surfaced. In a research note earlier this year, for example, analysts at Citi Research wrote that stocks listed in the UK were the best way to play Carnival.

UK listed stocks could be a way for US investors to play the stock, but they would have to find a way and incur the costs to trade on a foreign exchange. A financial advisor or broker would be one possible way to do this.

The news comes as the company, whose fleet has been idle in the United States for 15 months due to a pandemic, has suffered huge losses. Carnival, which recently disclosed an adjusted second-quarter loss of $ 2 billion, has carried out several rounds of capital raises, mostly debt.

Miami-headquartered Carnival said earlier in June that its Carnival Cruise Line brand would begin operations with eight ships by the end of August. This includes departures from Galveston, Texas, and Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.

Other Carnival brands, including Princess Cruises, are expected to start leaving the United States from September.

