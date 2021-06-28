Carnival plans to sell US stocks to buy its UK stocks, if the price is right

sees its action listed in Great Britain as an opportunity for high seas arbitrage.
In a securities filing Monday, Carnival (ticker: CCL) said it could offer and sell up to $ 500 million of its common stock, only when the common stock of
Carnival plc
trade on a UK market at a discount to the ordinary shares of
Carnival.
The largest US cruise line has said it will use the proceeds of any shares sold to buy its UK-listed shares (CCL.London). In other words, Carnival sees the buybacks of its UK stocks as a good way to create value.
Carnival’s U.S.-listed stocks have outperformed over the past 12 months, with investors betting on a post-pandemic economic recovery.
Carnivals US stock was at $ 26 and moved around midday Monday, down more than 6% on the session. The UK-listed stock ended Monday’s session down around 1.6%, according to FactSet.
The UK-listed stock trades at around 11 times based on the company’s estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the next few years, according to FactSet. This compares to about 12 times for US stocks.
This is not the first time that this idea of arbitrage has surfaced. In a research note earlier this year, for example, analysts at Citi Research wrote that stocks listed in the UK were the best way to play Carnival.
UK listed stocks could be a way for US investors to play the stock, but they would have to find a way and incur the costs to trade on a foreign exchange. A financial advisor or broker would be one possible way to do this.
Newsletter Sign-Up
Review and preview
Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow.
The news comes as the company, whose fleet has been idle in the United States for 15 months due to a pandemic, has suffered huge losses. Carnival, which recently disclosed an adjusted second-quarter loss of $ 2 billion, has carried out several rounds of capital raises, mostly debt.
Miami-headquartered Carnival said earlier in June that its Carnival Cruise Line brand would begin operations with eight ships by the end of August. This includes departures from Galveston, Texas, and Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.
Other Carnival brands, including Princess Cruises, are expected to start leaving the United States from September.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos