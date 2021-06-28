Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,145.25, down 85.01 points.) TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 80 cents, or 1.27 percent, to $ 62.22 on 16.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up a cent, or 0.79%, to $ 1.28 on 10.3 million shares. The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Down 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 80.24 on 8.6 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 95 cents, or 3.13 percent, to $ 29.36 on 5.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 0.65%, to $ 49.16 on 5.4 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up 89 cents, or 5.96 percent, to $ 15.83 on 4.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Up to 44 cents to $ 65.12. While Montreal Canadiens fans are thrilled to see their squad for the first Stanley Cup Finals since 1993, it could be just as exciting for Rogers Sports and Media. Rogers has paid approximately $ 5.2 billion for Canadian media rights to National Hockey League games under a 12-year contract that will run through the 2025-26 season. But the media landscape has changed since Rogers signed the landmark deal in November 2013, with a growing share of audiences coming from streaming services. With the puck expected to fall in Game 1 of the Cup Final on Monday, Queens University marketing professor Ken Wong said digital media can provide a level of detail about audiences that isn’t not possible with old forms of mass media. David Mear, director of business solutions for Horizon Media Canada, agreed that digital media is making inroads, but he still places more importance on the ability of televisions to deliver results for advertisers. He said it was significantly more expensive to run a 30-second commercial on TV because it has a larger audience than a streaming service. Anthony Attard, vice president of sales for Sportsnet, which is part of Rogers Sports and Media, said advertisers have shown great interest in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, which started with four Canadian teams s facing off in the first two rounds. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down 79 cents to $ 130.25. Canada’s two largest railroads remain at loggerheads over the first major U.S. rail acquisition in more than 20 years as the deadline for public comment on CN’s vote of confidence for Kansas City Southern draws near its end. The US Surface Transportation Board has received hundreds of comments about the Canadian National Railway Company’s reconciliation with the US Small Railroad before Monday’s deadline. Montreal-based CN says it is confident its transaction will receive all necessary approvals and eventually combine with KCS. Regulatory approval of CN’s voting trust for Kansas City Southern would allow KCS shareholders to receive US $ 325 per share in stock and cash if they approve the transaction without waiting for the approval of the transaction itself. KCS would be managed independently pending the completion of the STB’s review of the proposed transaction. In a filing Monday before the deadline, CN said it had received more than 1,650 letters of support for its deal with KCS, including 940 for the voting trust. Its rail rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., said it plans to file comments showing that the public interest costs of CN’s voting trust outweigh the non-existent benefits. Hydro One Inc. (TSX: H). Down 12 cents to $ 30.24. Hydro One Inc. has reached a tentative agreement with the union, which represents approximately 1,800 employees in critical engineering, supervisory and administrative positions. Terms of the two-year agreement with the Society of United Professionals were not immediately available. Union members are expected to vote on the deal by the end of July. Michelle Johnston, president of the Society of United Professionals, says the deal provides stability as Ontarians look to recovery from a pandemic. Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider. It has approximately 8,700 employees. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 28, 2021. Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2021/06/28/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos