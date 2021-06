US actively managed ETFs Eclipse $ 250 billion in assets under management

BOSTON, June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Industry participants often cite the liquidity, costs, transparency and relative tax advantages of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as catalysts for the widespread adoption of the structure over the past three decades. Until recently, actively managed versions of ETFs were rare, but growth has accelerated since the adoption of Rule 6c-11 (also known as the “ETF Rule”) by the SEC in September 2019. The ETF rule provided a clear and consistent framework for active managers to take advantage of the ETF structure, and less than two years later the number of actively managed strategies and assets has more than doubled. There are currently over 600 active ETF strategies listed in the United States, while assets under management recently crossed the threshold. $ 250 billion Important step.1 Changebridge Capital, a BostonThe asset manager of active ETFs anticipates increased interest from issuers and investors. The team listed the Changebridge Capital Long / Short Equity ETF [ticker: CBLS] as well as the Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF [ticker: CBSE] on the NYSE Arca in 2020. “The increased competition and innovation in the ETF market has led to more choice for investors. These are precisely the intentions cited by the SEC when introducing the ETF rule, ”said the founder of Changebridge, Ross klein. Douglas yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the New York Stock Exchange, notes: “ETFs have become an investment vehicle of choice for investors around the world, and with more than $ 50 billion In year-to-date free cash flow, active ETFs are an important part of the industry’s growth story here on the New York Stock Exchange. “ Co-founder of Changebridge, Lorusso wins, directly links the company’s product innovation to the growing appetite for actively managed ETFs. “Our company is guided by our investment process and our client-centric approach, so the potential for integrating our active management style into the ETF structure was compelling. As a result, investors can access our Sustainable Equity ETF and our Long / Short Equity ETF. with the transparency of daily holdings, intraday liquidity and the potential tax benefits of the ETF structure. We are excited to be a part of the innovation unfolding in the active ETF landscape, ”said Lorusso. About Changebridge Capital Changebridge Capital was founded on the belief that capital markets contain areas of inefficiency, which can be identified through the combination of our quantitative system and rigorous fundamental research. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses of funds before investing. This and other information is contained in the Fund’s prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.changebridgefunds.com or by calling (617) 717-2912. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risks, including possible loss of capital. Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. 1Bloomberg SOURCE Changebridge Capital Related links https://changebridgefunds.com/

