Cybersecurity startup SentinelOne raises the price of its IPO





Autonomous cybersecurity platform SentinelOne has changed its initial public offering (IPO) offering to reflect a price increase, the company said in a statement.Press releaseMonday (June 28). The Silicon Valley startup changed theS-1 depositwith the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and now offers 32 million shares at a premium price of between $ 31 and $ 32 per share. The company is also offering the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4.8 million shares. SentinelOne plans to file on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol S. The cybersecurity tools offered by SentinelOne are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and aim to prevent attacks, detect risks and more. The solutions operate on a single stand-alone XDR platform, the statement said. The main bookkeepers are Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. BofA Securities, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Securities are active book managers. Other book managers include UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies and Deutsche Bank Securities. Co-managers include Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton and R. Seelaus & Co. Given the price increase, SentinelOne is now looking to raise around $ 1.02 billion, up from $ 928 million. The startup could be valued at up to $ 8.11 billion, Reutersreported. Companies try to fight criminal networks that are often beyond the capacity of technical personnel. AI and automation is probably the easiest path to success for most organizations, said security specialist Christopher KrebsBusiness intern.And not just small and medium businesses, but federal government agencies with huge domains. He added that he will be the first member of SentinelOnes Advisory board. Last week, SentinelOne targeted aEvaluationof $ 7 billion. The increase in hacking, ransomware and other cyber attacks has put security concerns in the spotlight. Research ofPYMNTSand NuData has shown that consumers have zero tolerance for online attacks. Over 65% of those surveyed indicated that a single incident could cause them to never use this website again.





