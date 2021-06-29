Business
Wall Street Banks Increase Shareholder Payments After Fed Green Light
June 28 (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo said on Monday they were increasing their lump-sum payments after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a healthy check following their annual “stress tests” last week.
Analysts and investors expected the nation’s largest lenders to start issuing up to $ 130 billion in dividends and share buybacks starting next month after the Fed ended last week to the emergency pandemic-era restrictions on the amount of capital they could give back to investors.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) delivered the biggest surprise to investors, however, saying it would double its dividend to 70 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021. Some analysts were expecting an increase of around 50 cents.
The Wall Street giant also said it would increase share buyback spending. Its shares rose 3.7% in aftermarket trading after the announcement.
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in the announcement that the bank could return so much capital due to the surplus it has accumulated over several years. The action, he said, “reflects a decision to reset our capital base in line with the needs we have for our transformed business model.”
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has said it will increase its dividend by 17% to 21 cents per share from the third quarter of 2021, and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has said it will move to $ 1.00 per share starting at 90 cents for the third quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) said it plans to increase its common stock dividend from $ 1.25 to $ 2 per share.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which has built capital faster than its competitors in part due to a Fed cap on its balance sheet, has announced plans to repurchase $ 18 billion in shares at during the four terms starting in September.
The buyback target amounts to nearly 10% of its market value and is in line with analysts’ expectations.
Wells Fargo, which has been trying for years to overcome a string of costly sell-outs scandals, said it was doubling its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share, in line with analysts’ expectations.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have strengthened our financial strength… while continuing to address our legacy issues,” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
“We will continue to do so as we return a significant amount of capital to our shareholders,” added Scharf.
CITIZEN GROUP
Citigroup (CN), meanwhile, confirmed analysts’ estimates that a key part of its required capital ratios had risen according to stress test results to 3.0% from 2.5%.
A hike of this magnitude will limit Citigroup’s share buybacks relative to its peers, according to a report by JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja. Juneja expects Citigroup to have the lowest return on capital of the major banks it covers.
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said the bank would continue with its “planned capital actions, including ordinary dividends of at least $ 0.51 per share” and share buybacks in the market.
Shares of Bank of America were flat after trading hours, Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.6%, while Citigroup and JPMorgan shares were down 0.9% and 0.3% respectively.
The Fed said on Thursday it was ending its remaining restrictions on dividend payments after finding that the country’s largest banks would remain well capitalized in its latest stress tests.
The central bank said the test found 23 of the largest companies would suffer combined losses of $ 474 billion in a hypothetical severe recession, but still have more than twice as much capital required under Fed rules. .
Report by Niket Nishant in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/morgan-stanley-doubles-quarterly-dividend-increases-share-buyback-2021-06-28/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]