Fed officials express skepticism about US central bank digital currency





(Reuters) – Two Federal Reserve officials on Monday expressed great skepticism about the need for the central bank to issue a digital currency, saying many dollar transactions are already virtual and some of the potential benefits of a official digital currency can be obtained by other means. FILE PHOTO: Randal K. Quarles, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, testifies before a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on “Oversight of Financial Regulators” on Capitol Hill in Washington , USA, December 5, 2019. REUTERS / Erin Scott The remarks, made at two separate events on Monday afternoon, suggest policymakers could face intense discussions as they explore the potential benefits, costs and logistics of creating a central bank digital currency. , or CBDC. Fed vice chairman for oversight Randal Quarles said any proposal to create a US CBDC must cross the high bar and he must be convinced that the potential benefits outweigh the risks. Before we get carried away with the novelty, I think we need to subject a CBDC’s promises to careful critical analysis, Quarles said in in-person remarks at the Utah Bankers Association’s annual convention. The Fed official said the US dollar is already highly digitalized and expressed skepticism that a CBDC would help improve financial inclusion or lower financial costs. Some of these issues could be better addressed with other solutions, such as improving access to low-cost bank accounts, Quarles said. The president of the Richmond Fed Bank, Thomas Barkin, expressed the same skepticism when he spoke to the Rotary Club of Atlanta. We already have a digital currency in this country, it’s called the dollar, he said. Barkin said many transactions are already done virtually through services like Venmo and online bill paying. We need to have a sense of what we’re trying to accomplish when we’re doing it, Barkin said. The policymakers’ remarks come as the U.S. central bank steps up efforts to explore the potential launch of a digital currency. The Fed will release a discussion paper this summer on the benefits and costs of a CBDC, and the Boston regional arm of the Fed is researching with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on technology that could be used for a digital currency. This document, along with the open source code, will be released in the third quarter. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear that the central bank would not be able to launch a digital currency without congressional action, Quarles reiterated Monday. The conversation about CBDCs is intensifying as other countries, including China, move more aggressively to pilot digital versions of their currencies, a change some analysts say poses a threat to the U.S. dollar. But Powell said in the spring that the United States would not be rushed by these efforts, stressing that it was more important to do things right than to be the first. Quarles said on Monday that the status of the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency is unlikely to be threatened by a foreign central bank digital currency. He also said that a Fed-issued CBDC could also hamper financial innovation in the private sector and pose a threat to the banking system, which depends on deposits to issue loans, he said. Report by Jonnelle Marte; Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski

