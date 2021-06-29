Stock Market Today: Chip Rip Sets Nasdaq, S&P Records





The technology sector’s semiconductor industry took the reins on Monday and led both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 Index to new all-time highs to kick off the week. Technology gains (+ 1.1%) seemed to come at the expense of overheated cyclical games, such as energy (-3.4%) and financials (-0.7%), and in a context of lower Treasury rates, with a 10-year yield falling 6 basis points to 1.47% (one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point). “The move in rates is in part a response to some concerns about the spread of the delta variant (COVID), which has caused some countries to reapply restrictions,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the Stock Exchange. New York. “It also affects oil prices, which briefly hit a new high earlier before reversing lower.” US crude oil futures ended the day down 1.5% at $ 72.91 per barrel. Helping the lead tech rally has been Nvidia (NVDA, + 5.0%), which surged after another semiconductor company Broadcom (AVGO, + 2.3%) backed Nvidia’s $ 40 billion takeover of chip designer Arm. Related names such as Intelligence (INTC, + 2.8%) and Applied materials (AMAT, + 3.5%) followed suit. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips.

The Nasdaq rose 1.0% to a record close of 14,500. The S&P 500’s 0.2% gain was not as robust, but was enough to hit a new high of 4,290. Dow Jones Industrial Average however fell 0.4% to 34,283. Other stock market action today: Small cap Russel 2000 slipped 0.5% to 2,322.

rose 0.9% to 15.76. Bitcoin prices jumped 6.9% to $ 34,455.75. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Maybe you don’t need to choose between growth and value Should investors bank on a continued resurgence of tech and other growing names for the remainder of 2021, or does value still have gasoline in the tank? As we discussed today in our One step forward e-letter, Capital Group, the name behind American Funds, says you don’t necessarily have to choose. “There can be growing companies that are cheap and cheap companies that thrive, so value and growth are not at odds,” said Martin Romo, equity portfolio manager for Capital Group. “We are in a target rich environment with investment opportunities in fast growing companies as well as traditional cyclical stocks.” The “growing businesses that are cheap and the cheap businesses that grow” he talks about are best known by just four letters: GARP. This means “growth at a reasonable price”, and even with major indices at or near historic highs, several companies are offering just that: dizzying growth prospects, but also valuations that represent discounts to. their own historical multiples and / or the current valuation of the stock market. If you want your own wallet to contain that punch, check out these 11 GARP picks. Kyle Woodley had been NVDA for a long time at the time of this writing.

