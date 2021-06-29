SentinelOne targets $ 8 billion valuation on IPO





SentinelOne could raise up to $ 1 billion when it goes public on Tuesday. The cybersecurity firm raised the price range for the IPO on Monday. SentinelOne plans to offer 32 million shares at $ 31 to $ 32 each, going from $ 26 to $ 29 per share, his flyer said. It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker S. SentinelOne is expected to price its deal on Tuesday and negotiate the next day, said two people familiar with the situation. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the main underwriters in the transaction. At $ 32 per share, the valuation of SentinelOnes could reach $ 8.1 billion. Sentinel One is the latest cybersecurity company to hit the market.



CrowdStrike Holdings



(ticker: CRWD) went public in July 2019 at $ 34, and its shores rose 71% on the first day of trading. More recently,



KnowBe4



(KNBE) debuted in April, with shares rising nearly 51% from its IPO price of $ 16.



Mcafees

(MCFE) second trip to public markets in October saw the stock drop below its offer price of $ 20. Founded in 2013, SentinelOne provides an extended artificial intelligence-based detection and response platform, or XDR, that defends businesses against cyber attacks. The company said its software was protecting its more than 4,700 customers during the supply chain attack known as SolarWinds Sunburst, which affected thousands of businesses as well as major US government agencies. Customers include JetBlue (JBLU), Wells Fargo (WFC), Este Lauder (EL) and



Manpowergroup



(MAN). SentinelOne, however, is not profitable. Losses widened to $ 61.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, from $ 26.6 million in losses for the same period in 2020. Revenue more than doubled to about $ 37.4 million. dollars for the March 31 quarter. Write to [email protected] .

