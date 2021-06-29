Bright Health Raises $ 924 Million in IPO, Setting New Bar for Insurer Startups

Bright Health made $ 924 million when it went public at the end of last week, setting a new record for insurers going public.

Competitors Oscar Health, Clover Health, and Alignment Health all went public earlier this year.

IPO price values ​​Bright Health at $ 11.23 billion, according to a report from Reuters. The startup insurer initially priced its IPO at $ 18 per share, so its early results are below that figure.

At around 2:45 p.m. Monday, shares of Bright Health were trading at $ 17.28 per share, just below the previous closing price of $ 17.25.

Bright Health currently trades under the symbol “BHG” on the New York Stock Exchange. IPO was expected close Monday.

In its prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Bright Health posted 2020 revenue of $ 1.2 billion as well as approximately 623,000 members under its business and Medicare Advantage plans.

Bright Health provides coverage in 99 markets in 14 states.

The startup said in the filing that it plans to use the proceeds of its IPO to pay off debts and invest the remainder in “working capital and other general business purposes, including investments. continuous in the growth of our company “.

“Pending use of the proceeds of this offering, we intend to invest the proceeds in a variety of capital preservation investments, including short-term, quality and interest-bearing instruments,” according to the folder.